$60 Million High School Football Stadium Closed Because Of A Design Flaw

The $US60 million, 18,000-seat football stadium in Allen, Texas will be closed for the fall football season because of structural concerns, school officials announced this week.

According to the Dallas Morning News, engineers recently discovered a design flaw with the support structures, which couldn’t sufficiently hold the full weight of the stadium. The stadium opened in 2012, but no one noticed any issues until small cracks started appearing last fall.

A study conducted by Nelson Forensics found a “web of cracks” on the stadium’s concourse. The firm released a graphic of the cracks, some of which are invisible, to the Morning News.

Here’s one corner of the stadium:

The entire thing:

Allen will pay $US5,300 per game to play its 2014 home games at nearby Plano high school.

Repairs to the stadium could cost up to $US1 million and will be paid by the builder’s insurance, WFAA in Dallas reports. The football-mad suburb built the stadium with a $US119 million bond issue in 2009.

Some of the damage:

