High School Football Player Ripped Opponent's Helmet Off And Struck Him Across The Head With It

A high school football player in Pennsylvania completely lost his cool during a game last Friday night, removing his opponent’s helmet and violently striking him twice.

After a play in the third quarter a fight broke out and all of a sudden Hamburg High School’s standout quarterback and safety Joey Cominsky, took the helmet off Annville-Cleona High School’s Josh Hartman and hit him flush in the head while Hartman was down.

The 17 year-old Cominsky was ejected from the game.

Cominsky and another player involved in the altercation are suspended only for the following game as of now. However the schools, if not the Police Department, may take further action to discipline Cominsky for his egregious actions, which could have seriously injured the Annville-Cleona High School player.

