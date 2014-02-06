High School Football Player Used A Tree And Nerd Glasses To Announce His College Commitment

Cork Gaines

It is national signing day in college football and dozens of top high school football recruits will make commitments that will impact the balance of power in college football for the next 4-5 years.

In what is usually an awkward announcement, the player makes a brief statement and then puts on a cap for the school of his choice.

Solomon Thomas, a defensive end out of Coppell, Texas and the 25th ranked high school player in the country, added a new twist to his announcement. Instead of a cap, Thomas committed to Stanford using a Stanford tree and nerd glasses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us