High School Football Player Used A Tree And Nerd Glasses To Announce His College Commitment

It is national signing day in college football and dozens of top high school football recruits will make commitments that will impact the balance of power in college football for the next 4-5 years.

In what is usually an awkward announcement, the player makes a brief statement and then puts on a cap for the school of his choice.

Solomon Thomas, a defensive end out of Coppell, Texas and the 25th ranked high school player in the country, added a new twist to his announcement. Instead of a cap, Thomas committed to Stanford using a Stanford tree and nerd glasses.

