High School Football Player Gives An Incredible Speech On How To Be Successful

YouTube Apollos Hester gave a great interview.

On Friday night, the East View Patriots of Austin, Texas made a comeback in the second half to beat Vandegrift High School 42-41. After the game, local reporter Lauren Mickler caught up with wide receiver Apollos Hester, who gave her an incredibly passionate speech on how to be successful.

Here’s an inspirational excerpt from his speech (via Deadspin):

Yeah, they had us the first half, I’m not gonna lie, they had us. We weren’t defeated, but they had us. But it took guts, it took an attitude — that’s all it takes. That’s all it takes to be successful is an attitude. And that’s what our coach told us. He said, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be tough. It’s gonna be tough. It’s gonna be hard. You’re gonna go out there, you’re gonna battle, you’re gonna fight, you’re gonna do it for one another. Do it for each other, you’re gonna do it for yourself, you’re gonna do it for us, and you’re gonna go out with this win.’ And we believed that, we truly did. And it’s an awesome feeling. It’s an awesome feeling when you truly believe you’re going to be successful. Regardless of the situation, regardless of the scoreboard. You’re going to be successful because you put in all the time, all the effort, all the hard work and you know that it’s going to pay off.

It’s really worth watching the whole thing, Hester’s level of enthusiasm is off the charts:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Like the reporters back in the studio said, Hester makes you ready to run through a brick wall in this speech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.