High School Football Player Dies After Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

Damon W. Janes, a 16-year-old from Brocton, New York, died Monday after losing consciousness on a helmet-to-helmet hit in a game on Friday night.

The hit happened in the third quarter of the game between Brocton/Westfield and Portville, reports the Times Observer. Janes was transported to a hospital in Buffalo, and the game was cancelled.

From reporter Ed Drantch:

This is how the Janes family wants us to remember Damon… They provided this picture of a happy 16yo boy. pic.twitter.com/Mb7mXvAEWM

— Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch4) September 16, 2013

Ribbons of hope for injured football player Damon Janes dot the trees outside of his school. pic.twitter.com/Fihw7zcLez

— Jim Herr (@breaknewsman) September 15, 2013

This is the first high school football death since 2011, according to a report by University of North Carolina’s National Center For Catastrophic Sports injury. There were 39 high school football deaths from 2000-2012.

