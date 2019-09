Hill City wide receiver Mekhai Bates delivered a crushing block on an opposing defender that sent his helmet flying at least five yards.

The block was definitely illegal as it was a blind-side hit but there was no penalty on the play. Take a look at the monstrous block here (via MaxWire):

