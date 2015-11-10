Hilarious video shows a high school football player trying to give his coach a Gatorade bath

Gatorade baths are a football tradition that dates back 30 years and yet you may never see a better one than the one a high school football player executed this past weekend in Texas.

According to ESPN, this video was shot after Alba-Golden High School, in Alba, Texas, defeated Lone Oak 21-6.

With the team huddled in the middle of the field, two players raced out and tried to execute the Gatorade bath. One didn’t quite make it. Here is the video via Twitter user @aaronnnn_10

