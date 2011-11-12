Watch An Announcer Go Absolutely Nuts After A High School Football Team Kicks A Field Goal

Marist High School in Chicago beat St. Patrick 31-28 on a last-second field goal a few weeks ago.



The announcer — who has yet to be revealed — treated it like Game Seven of the World Series, or the Super Bowl, or something where an annoucer is expected to go bonkers.

“Pyyyyy-roooooo-teccniccss!” he screams.

Here’s the video, enjoy (via Awful Announcing):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.