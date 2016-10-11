A high school football team's female kicker laid out a huge hit on an opposing player

North Penn High’s Kelly Macnamara is making her presence felt on the football field.

Macnamara, the first female kicker in the high school’s history, is currently ranked fourth in the state in kicking in her first season playing football.

She also looks like one of the team’s best hitters, judging by video Macnamara posted to her Twitter account on Friday.

Watch the 16-year-old Macnamara lay out an opponent who was streaking down the sideline after returning one of her punts below:

According to the Knight Crier, Macnamara had never played football, but felt confident in her leg strength after years of soccer. From the looks of it, she may have a future on defence, too.

