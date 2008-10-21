High School Dropouts Are Ruining The Economy

Yay! We found a way to fix the economy—convince high school dropouts to stay in school. Mayors are seriously going door to door to do just that.



WSJ: The longstanding American dropout problem may be especially thorny now, with a looming recession. Cutting the number of dropouts in half would generate $45 billion annually in new tax revenue, according to America’s Promise — assuming there are ultimately enough jobs to accommodate the graduates.

Marguerite Kondracke, president and CEO of America’s Promise, says there are about 77 million people who are hoping to retire — circumstances permitting — and are depending on workers to “fuel our economy and future growth, and the next generation of workers is not prepared for the 21st-century global economy.”

Ms. Kondracke calls the dropouts “our next class of nonperforming assets.” She says that each year dropouts represent $320 billion in lost lifetime earning potential. Jay Smink, director of the National Dropout Prevention centre at Clemson University, says the difference in lifetime salary for a dropout and a high school graduate is about $300,000.

