High School Dropout Now Worth $200 Million Tells Kids Not To Drop Out

Photo: Flickr/edans

Tumblr founder David Karp dropped out of traditional high school after his freshman year and was home-schooled for three years. Now, he’s worth more than $200 million.



But in an interview with Forbes’ Jeff Bercovici, he says he that he doesn’t recommend kids today drop out of high school.

“There’s a lot that I feel like I missed out on,” Karp tells Bercovici. “Just a whole lot of normal, social, childhood kind of stuff that I definitely missed out on.”

Karp says that he dropped out because he knew exactly what he wanted to do: work with computers and do web development.

“If somebody else had that opportunity…well I wouldn’t not encourage them to take it, I don’t know that I’d be the one rooting for them to drop out of school.”

Check out the video interview below. Karp starts talking about kids dropping out of high school around the 2:23 mark.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.