High School Coach Saves Player's Life With $1.99 iPhone App

A high school coach saved the life of one of his players with help from a CPR application he had downloaded to his iPhone just the night before.



Xavier Jones, a high school basketball player in California, collapsed during practice on November 22.

His heart had stopped beating, but thanks to instructions from the iPhone app, La Verne Lutheran (Calif.) School basketball coach Eric Cooper and assistant coach John Osorno were able to administer emergency CPR to keep their star player breathing until paramedics arrived.

Cooper had downloaded the $1.99 application just one day before.

La Verne coaches had been previously trained in CPR, but Cooper said that because of the PhoneAid app, “it was really fresh and clear in my brain.”

