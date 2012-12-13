Girls High School Basketball Team Accused Of Running Up The Score After Winning 107-2

Photo: Screenshot via Deadspin

The Arlington High girls basketball team in Indiana lost to Bloomington South 107-2 last night, and coach Ebony Jackson was outraged, calling Bloomington’s play “not OK” in a postgame interview with the Indy Star:”No it’s not OK but (Bloomington South coach Larry Winters) will have to live with that. If that’s how they want to carry themselves, that’s fine. I’m focused on me and mine and we’ll just keep going.”



The Bloomington coach denied that he was pouring it on after Arlington scored two free throws in the second and third quarters:

“I didn’t tell my girls to stop shooting because that would have been more embarrassing (to Arlington). We were not trying to embarrass them or run up the score.”

The two teams were horribly mismatched coming into the game. Arlington has lost 23 straight, according to the Indy Star, and is averaging just 17 points.

Bloomington, on the other hand, came into the game 7-1.

Still, it seems like it’s impossible to have a 107-2 game without actively trying to maul the other team.

