Ugly video appears to show a high school basketball coach headbutting a referee

A high school basketball game in Pennsylvania took an ugly turn at the end as video appears to show one coach headbutting a referee with so much force it knocked the official to the ground.

Video of the game, between Pennsbury High School and Neshaminy High School, two schools outside of Philadelphia, was obtained by the blog, City of Basketball Love.

According to the report (via Deadspin), the incident came with less than 30 seconds left in the game when a Neshaminy player was called for a charge. Neshaminy head coach Jerry Devine argues the call with one ref when a second official comes up and appears to call a technical foul on Devine. That’s when things got ugly.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Watch a skier spin backwards off the tallest jump in the Western Hemisphere



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.