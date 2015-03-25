High school baseball player made a crazy catch after a fly ball bounced off his teammate's head

A pair of high school baseball players from Mississippi paired up to make one of the more incredible catches you will ever see.

D’Iberville High School from D’Iberville, Mississippi was facing Hancock High School when a Hancock player hit a line drive to center field. Center fielder Travis Bender slipped when he tried to make the catch and his glove missed the ball.

The ball then ricocheted off of Bender’s head and flew approximately 60 feet to the left where left fielder Jay Deshong was waiting to make the catch.

Here is GIF of the catch from a video uploaded by SunHerald.com.

Not only did Deshong have the presence to make the catch, he also kept his wits and threw the ball in to complete the double-play.

Wow.

Here is the full video.

