High Schools Are Banning Cheerleaders From Wearing Their Uniforms In Class

High schools across a Florida school district are refusing to allow students to wear school issued cheerleading outfits to class, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Typically, cheerleaders at Countryside High School would wear their uniforms on Friday to pump up the school before a football game. According to school administrators, the cheerleading outfits’ short skirts and sleeveless tops violate the school’s dress code, and will no longer be allowed in classrooms without a jacket or another type of cover-up.

Another school in Pinellas County gives its cheerleaders several different length skirts, but they can only wear the longest one during class. Other schools in the district have allowed the cheerleading uniforms in class, as long as something is worn underneath to cover up otherwise exposed arms and legs.

Parents in the district told the Times that they were unhappy about the policy, saying that the school’s decision seems arbitrary and their daughters are proud of their uniforms.

“If it’s an approved school uniform — which it was approved, by the administration, years ago — why is it out of dress code? … And why can they wear it in front of thousands of people at a football field if they can’t wear it on game day at school?,” the mother of a Countryside cheerleader told the Times.

One Countryside father told the Times that his daughter takes cheerleading “very seriously” and was upset that her uniform was “suddenly too vulgar.”

“She likes the uniform. She’s proud to be a cheerleader,” he said.

Additionally, at least one Ohio school seems to have banned their cheerleading and dance team uniforms from the classroom as well. Oak Hill High School students took to Twitter to complain about the policy:

The teachers got an email saying they don’t enforce The dress code evenly so now EVERYONE is in trouble and cheerleaders can’t wear uniforms

— Emily (@Wolfie_15) August 28, 2013

how is oak hills going to say that the oakettes & cheerleaders cant wear their uniforms . Did you forget you paid for them ???

— MiaMiaMia (@mia_gehm) August 28, 2013

Is this school serious? How you can you do that to Oakettes and Cheerleaders when the school had to approve of their uniforms?

— Lex Hughes (@hughes_lex) August 28, 2013

#onlyatoakhills do cheerleaders and dancers.get in trouble for wearing their uniforms that the school provides

— julia elizabeth (@jujub14) August 28, 2013

