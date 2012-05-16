The Largest Picture Of Earth You Will Ever See

Photos taken by Russian weather satellite, Elektro-L, depict the highest-resolution images of Earth ever made.



Each image is 121 megapixels, which is about 15 times the resolution in an iPhone, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Thomas H. Maugh II.

Located about 22,000 miles above the Indian Ocean, Elektro-L shoots down high resolution images of the whole Earth every 30 minutes.

Unlike NASA’s “Blue Marble” images of Earth, which are created by stitching together several smaller images, Elektro-L snaps pictures at four different wavelengths of light — three visible and one infrared — to create the largest full disk image of our planet. The infrared shows forests and vegetation, which appear orange.

You can see more movies and full-size pictures here.



SEE ALSO: Incredible Pictures Of The Supermoon >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.