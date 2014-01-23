These Breathtaking Photos Show Insects Up-Close In Morning Dew

Polish photographer Mirosław Świętek takes extremely close-up photos of insects, impossible until a few years ago.

Using a macro lens — which has evolved to capture the smallest details at the highest quality — Świętek shows magnified bugs that look like creatures from another planet.

Now, we use the word “bug” loosely. All bugs are insects, but not all insects are bugs. To feed, true bugs suck, using a special mouth part called a proboscis, instead of bite. They also undergo an “incomplete metamorphosis,” hatching as nymphs instead of larvae.

