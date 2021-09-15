The keto diet limits carbs to around 20-50g per day. Getty

This is because protein can be converted to glucose.

It might take one to two days longer for the body to reach ketosis, burning fat for fuel.

It can take longer to reach ketosis if you follow a high-protein keto diet, according to a board-certified nutritionist.

Ketosis is a state where the body burns fat for fuel, and it’s usually reached by following the high-fat, low-carb keto diet, or through fasting.

A standard keto diet is recommended as being 70 to 75% fat, 20% protein, and 5 to 10% carbs. You can also do a high-protein keto diet, which is typically 60% fat, 35% protein, 5% carbs.

High-protein diets are beneficial for people who work out a lot or are aiming to reduce their body fat percentage, because protein helps muscles repair and is also satiating.

However, consuming more protein on a keto diet might mean it takes longer for your body to reach ketosis, according to Dr. Amy Lee, head of nutrition for nutritional supplement company Nucific.

Following a high-protein keto diet might mean it takes one to two days longer to reach ketosis

How quickly someone reaches ketosis upon starting the keto diet varies from person to person, but it could be as little as a day.

“There’s a range of hours to days when someone achieves ketosis and it also depends on the type of ketogenic regimen and the individual,” Lee told Insider. “But if someone is on the high-fat, low-carb regimen, it could be less than a day. Or with a high protein regimen, it could be a couple of days.”

The reason it can take longer with a high protein diet, according to Lee, is that protein breaks down into amino acids, from which the body can readily make glucose (unlike with pure fatty acids).

Glucose is found in carbs and is the body’s preferred energy source, which is why ketosis is reached by drastically cutting down on carbs.

“Everyone is different as well in how they metabolize proteins vs fats, and depending on hydration states or medications that one may be taking, or even stress levels, the body can reach a state of ketosis at different rates,” Lee said.