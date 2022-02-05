9 high-protein food swaps that helped me lose weight and gain muscle

Eating plenty of protein plays an important role in muscle growth and fat loss.

Protein uses more energy during digestion than carbs or fat (known as the thermic effect of food) and is also more satiating, which can make it easier to stick to a calorie deficit, which is necessary for fat loss, nutritionist Graeme Tomlinson told Insider.

Tomlinson recommends consuming at least 1g of protein per kg of bodyweight per day to lose body fat, but said the sweet spot is likely between 1.4-2g, depending on the individual.

A high protein diet helped me cut my body fat percentage in half three years ago, along with strength-training about five times a week and eating in a calorite deficit, and it’s helped me maintain my fat loss and build muscle since.

Here are some food swaps I sometimes use to help me hit my protein target of 120-130g a day.