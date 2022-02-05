9 high-protein food swaps that helped me lose weight and gain muscle

- Eating plenty of protein alongside strength training is important if you want to lose fat and/or gain muscle.
- Protein helps keep you full and also uses more calories when being digested.
- Simple food swaps helped me get in shape without feeling deprived.
Protein uses more energy during digestion than carbs or fat (known as the thermic effect of food) and is also more satiating, which can make it easier to stick to a calorie deficit, which is necessary for fat loss, nutritionist Graeme Tomlinson told Insider.
Tomlinson recommends consuming at least 1g of protein per kg of bodyweight per day to lose body fat, but said the sweet spot is likely between 1.4-2g, depending on the individual.
A high protein diet helped me cut my body fat percentage in half three years ago, along with strength-training about five times a week and eating in a calorite deficit, and it’s helped me maintain my fat loss and build muscle since.
Here are some food swaps I sometimes use to help me hit my protein target of 120-130g a day.
100g of 0% fat Greek yogurt contains 10g protein, compared to 5g of protein for 100g fat-free natural yogurt.
There is a difference between Greek yogurt and “Greek-style” yogurt — these are sometimes artificially thickened and don’t have the same protein content of Greek yogurt.
Sour cream contains fat that can help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, and some brands have probiotics which can aid digestion, according to Healthline. However, Greek yogurt contains more protein.
100g of 0% fat Greek yogurt contains 10g of protein, compared to 2.7g protein in 100g of sour cream.
Two average turkey (or chicken) sausages contain 19g of protein, compared to 11g of protein in two pork sausages.
3 tbsp or 45g of egg whites contains 5g of protein.
I sometimes use it in place of ricotta on toast, in tarts, or baked pasta dishes to get slightly more protein in: Fat-free cottage cheese has 11g of protein per 100g, whereas ricotta has 7g of protein per 100g.
A 35g serving of beef jerky contains 6g of protein, while a 30g serving of salted chips contains 1.6g of protein.
Lentil noodles are 9.4g of protein per 100g, compared to rice noodles which are 3.6g of protein per 100g.
You can also try chickpea pasta for a similar boost, but I generally prefer to eat normal pasta and get more protein in my toppings and sauce.
An average protein bar contains 20g of protein, while a chocolate bar of around the same size contains about 2g of protein.
Try microwaving a protein bar for a few seconds to melt the chocolate and make it more delicious.
