8 high-protein desserts that can help reduce blood sugar spikes

Reducing refined carbs and sugar intake can help prevent blood sugar spikes

Minimizing blood sugar spikes and crashes can be helpful for anyone looking to keep their energy levels stable, stay focused, eat healthy, or lose weight. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is especially important for people with diabetes.

Sugar comes in many forms, and natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, and agave syrup, as well as fruit, can raise blood sugar levels.

Replacing refined carbohydrates with complex, high-fiber ones like sweet potatoes, oats, and whole grains can minimize blood sugar spikes.

“Foods high in protein and healthy fats are the best for a diabetic diet,” Dr. John Burd, a clinical researcher and the founder of Lysulin, a supplement for people with diabetes, previously told Insider.

Eating a high-protein diet is also helpful for fat loss and/or muscle gain because it keeps you full, helps muscles repair after exercise, and requires more energy during digestion than carbs or fats.

High-protein desserts, like dark chocolate and peanut butter, can minimize blood sugar spikes.