8 high-protein desserts that can help reduce blood sugar spikes

- Minimizing blood sugar spikes can be helpful for anyone looking to keep their energy levels stable.
- Fiber-rich complex carbs, as well as healthy fats, like nuts, protein, and Greek yogurt can help keep blood sugar balanced.
- Try high-protein desserts like oat-based waffles and chocolate Greek yogurt ice cream.
Sugar comes in many forms, and natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, and agave syrup, as well as fruit, can raise blood sugar levels.
Replacing refined carbohydrates with complex, high-fiber ones like sweet potatoes, oats, and whole grains can minimize blood sugar spikes.
“Foods high in protein and healthy fats are the best for a diabetic diet,” Dr. John Burd, a clinical researcher and the founder of Lysulin, a supplement for people with diabetes, previously told Insider.
Eating a high-protein diet is also helpful for fat loss and/or muscle gain because it keeps you full, helps muscles repair after exercise, and requires more energy during digestion than carbs or fats.
High-protein desserts, like dark chocolate and peanut butter, can minimize blood sugar spikes.
“Greek yogurt is considered a better choice of yogurt due to the way it is made, and its composition and nutritional density compared to the other flavor yogurts,” registered dietitian Monica Chan previously told Insider.
Ingredients:
- 50g (1/2 cup) oat flour
- 20g (about 1 level scoop) vanilla protein
- 75g (1/3 cup) egg whites
- 1 banana, mashed
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- Sprinkle cinnamon
Method:
1. Heat up your waffle iron and grease with some cooking spray.
2. Whisk all the ingredients together until well combined.
3. Pour the batter into the waffle iron as many times as necessary to use it all up. Add your toppings and dig in.
“These protein waffles should leave you feeling full and energized as they not only contain protein from the eggs and protein powder, but fiber too from the oats and banana, which in addition provides potassium and one of your five-a-day,” dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine said.
Nuts are low-glycemic, high in fiber, and a healthy source of fat, vitamin E, and magnesium. Consuming nuts daily could decrease type 2 diabetes risk factors, like body mass index and waist circumference, according to a 2011 study by Louisiana State University Agricultural Center.
Don’t be put off by the chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) in this recipe by personal trainer Jess Rosart, you can’t taste them. This isn’t exactly like real cookie dough, but it’s a great, more nutrient-dense, and satiating alternative. Replace the maple syrup or honey with stevia for a version that will cause less of a blood sugar spike.
“This protein cookie dough is quick to whip up and contains minimal added sugar along with healthy fats from the nut butter (fats are needed to absorb fat soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K),” Ludlam-Raine said. “Chickpeas are a fantastic plant-based source of protein as well as fiber.”
Protein is digested slowly, which can help maintain blood sugar levels. A small 2017 study of 22 people by the University of California, Davis found that consuming whey protein might help healthy weight people with type 2 diabetes. When choosing a protein powder, look for one without added sugar.
High-fiber oats can help type 2 diabetes patients control blood glucose levels by increasing insulin sensitivity, according to a 2015 review published in the journal Nutrients.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- 80g (1 cup) oats
- 2 scoops chocolate protein powder
- 25g (1 tbsp) peanut butter
- 5g (2 tsp) cocoa powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 100ml (1/2 cup) almond milk (or other milk)
- 25g (2.5 tbsp) dark chocolate chunks
Method:
1. Mix everything except the chocolate chunks together until thick, sticky, and well combined.
2. Dollop the mixture into eight blobs on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Stick the chocolate chunks into the mixture.
3. Bake at 180°C/350°F for about eight minutes — don’t overbake or they’ll be dry. Sprinkle a little sea salt on top. Leave to cool slightly.
“These cookies combine all of the major food groups in one: protein, carbs, healthy fats, and fiber, and sound tasty too. Add a handful of raisins for some extra fiber and nutrients,” Ludlam-Raine said.
I love to bake them whole, and while they’re delicious with savory toppings, they also work well as a dessert topped with some cinnamon, a dollop of Greek yogurt for protein, and some flaked almonds or a drizzle of nut butter.
Eat in moderation to prevent blood sugar spikes.
Ingredients:
- 200g (1 1/2 cups) frozen raspberries
- 1 sachet (11.5g or 1 1/2 tbsp) sugar-free jelly powder
- 300g (1 1/3 cups) fat-free cottage cheese
Method:
1. Pour the frozen berries into the bottom of a large dish.
2. Mix the jelly sachet with 100ml water. Add the cottage cheese and mix in a blender until you have a smooth mixture.
3. Pour it over the berries, cover, and place in the fridge to set.
“This recipe is a healthy twist on sugar-laden mousses, and if you like it then great — it’s a delicious, high-protein, tasty dessert to enjoy if you’re keen to cut down on your added/free sugar intake,” Ludlam-Raine said.
