6 high-protein desserts that helped me lose fat and gain muscle

2. Protein waffles

I like these waffles for breakfast or dessert, topped with whatever I’m craving.

Ingredients:

50g (1/2 cup) oat flour

20g (about 1 level scoop) vanilla protein

75g (1/3 cup) egg whites

1 banana, mashed

1/2 tsp baking powder

Method:

1. Heat up your waffle iron and grease with some cooking spray.

2. Whisk all the ingredients together until well combined.

3. Pour the batter into the waffle iron as many times as necessary to use it all up. Add your toppings and dig in.

Ludlam-Raine said: “These protein waffles should leave you feeling full and energised as they not only contain protein from the eggs and protein powder, but fiber too from the oats and banana, which in addition provides potassium and one of your five-a-day.”