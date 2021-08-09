6 high-protein desserts that helped me lose fat and gain muscle

- Protein is satiating so keeps you feeling full, which is why it’s helped me reach my fitness goals.
- “It also takes more energy to break down compared to simple carbohydrates or fats,” dietitian Nichola Ludlam Raine said.
- There’s nothing wrong with “normal” desserts, but these are some of my favorites for a protein boost.
Ludlam Raine said: “This berry quark is a great alternative to more sugary desserts and provides a healthy dose (almost 20g) of protein, making it an ideal snack for post workout too. It also provides almost one portion of your five-a-day, in addition to plenty of vitamin C from the frozen raspberries which tend to be more nutrient-dense than fresh or cooked raspberries.”
Ingredients:
- 50g (1/2 cup) oat flour
- 20g (about 1 level scoop) vanilla protein
- 75g (1/3 cup) egg whites
- 1 banana, mashed
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
Method:
1. Heat up your waffle iron and grease with some cooking spray.
2. Whisk all the ingredients together until well combined.
3. Pour the batter into the waffle iron as many times as necessary to use it all up. Add your toppings and dig in.
Ludlam-Raine said: “These protein waffles should leave you feeling full and energised as they not only contain protein from the eggs and protein powder, but fiber too from the oats and banana, which in addition provides potassium and one of your five-a-day.”
I like pairing crème brûlée protein powder with sliced banana for a flavor reminiscent of the classic British bananas and custard, or vanilla cheesecake protein powder with frozen (and defrosted) strawberries or raspberries for a cheesecake-inspired bowl.
Ludlam-Raine said: “It sounds like a delicious a combination of ingredients and provides calcium too (from the yogurt) which is essential for healthy bones and teeth.”
Don’t be put off by the chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) in this recipe by personal trainer Jess Rosart, you can’t taste them. This isn’t exactly like real cookie dough, but it’s a great, more nutrient-dense and satiating alternative.
Ludlam-Raine said: “This protein cookie dough is quick to whip up (if you have protein powder already) and contains minimal added sugar along with healthy fats from the nut butter (fats are needed to absorb the fat soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K). It’s amazing how you can use an ingredient traditionally found in a savory hummus (chickpeas) to make something sweet. Chickpeas are a fantastic plant-based source of protein as well as fiber.”
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- 80g (1 cup) oats
- 2 scoops chocolate protein powder
- 25g (1 tbsp) peanut butter
- 5g (2 tsp) cocoa powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 100ml (1/2 cup) almond milk (or other milk)
- 25g (2.5 tbsp) dark chocolate chunks
Method:
1. Mix everything except the chocolate chunks together until thick, sticky, and well combined.
2. Dollop the mixture into eight blobs on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Stick the chocolate chunks into the mixture.
3. Bake at 180°C/350°F for about eight minutes — don’t overbake or they’ll be dry. Sprinkle a little sea salt on top. Leave to cool slightly.
Ludlam-Raine said: “These cookies sound like a delicious, high protein treat to enjoy on the go, or even at breakfast. They combine all of the major food groups in one: protein, carbs, healthy fats, and fiber, and sound tasty too. Add a handful of raisins for some extra fiber and nutrients.”
Ingredients:
- 200g (1 1/2 cups) frozen raspberries
- 1 sachet (11.5g or 1 1/2 tbsp) sugar-free jelly powder
- 300g (1 1/3 cups) fat-free cottage cheese
Method:
1. Pour the frozen berries into the bottom of a large dish.
2. Mix the jelly sachet with 100ml water. Add the cottage cheese and mix in a blender until you have a smooth mixture.
3. Pour it over the berries, cover, and place in the fridge to set.
Ludlam-Raine said: “This recipe is a healthy twist on sugar-laden mousses, and if you like it then great — it’s a delicious, high-protein, tasty dessert to enjoy if you’re keen to cut down on your added/free sugar intake.”