This breakfast burrito may actually help you lose weight

In a recent study, researchers at the University of Missouri found that teens who consumed a breakfast high in protein (35 grams) prevented gains in body fat, reduced daily food intake, and stabilised glucose levels.

This new research suggests that eating the right breakfast, more so than simply eating breakfast, could have a big impact on how your body functions for the rest of the day.

Video courtesy of the University of Missouri School of Medicine

Follow MU Medicine: On Facebook and Twitter

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.