My 6 favorite high-protein meals of 2021 for fat loss and muscle gain

- Eating a high protein diet has helped me reduce my body fat percentage and maintain it.
- Protein keeps you satiated and helps you hold on to muscle while losing fat.
- I rely on a selection of staple meals, like chocolate baked oats and peanut butter chicken curry.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 banana, mashed
- 40 grams dry oats (about a 1/2 cup)
- 1 scoop chocolate protein
- 1 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- Splash vanilla extract
- Handful frozen or fresh raspberries
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- Handful dark and white chocolate chunks
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an oven safe dish.
2. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, saving some of the raspberries and chocolate chunks to sprinkle on top.
3. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until firm on top — I like to bake this one for slightly less than the others to get the slightly underbaked, gooey brownie batter effect.
4. Dig in!
Dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine said: “This breakfast provides one of your five-a-day (one portion being 80g). Oats provide additional fiber, and together with the protein powder, help to reduce the overall glycemic index of the dish, which helps to increase satiety.”
Ingredients:
- 20g plain flour
- 20g oats
- 2 eggs
- 100g Greek yogurt
- 1/2 mashed banana
- Cinnamon
- Vanilla extract
- Toppings of your choice
Method:
1. Whisk all the pancake ingredients together, then pour large spoonfuls into a frying pan on a medium heat (add a little oil, butter, or cooking spray first).
2. Cook each pancake for a few minutes until bubbles form, flip and cook the other side, stack up, add toppings, and serve.
Ludlam-Raine said: “This breakfast recipe is naturally high in protein thanks to the eggs and Greek yogurt and provides fiber, nutrients (including potassium), as well as slow-release energy thanks to the flour, oats, and banana. Adding fresh, frozen, or canned fruit for a topping is a great way to get in one of your five-a-day.”
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 2-3 pieces of turkey bacon
- 1/2 avocado
- 1-2 slices bread
Method:
1. Toast your bread and top with the avocado, grill the turkey, and scramble your eggs. Simple as that!
Ludlam-Raine said: “This meal provides a higher proportion of healthy unsaturated fats thanks to the avocado, and turkey bacon is a great alternative to regular bacon as they’re low in total and saturated fat.”
“Eggs are a cost-effective way to increase your protein in the morning and the sourdough provides extra nutrients (including B vitamins), and gut-friendly fiber too,” she added. “If you follow a plant-based diet, swap the turkey for some low sugar/salt baked beans and a tofu scramble for a complete source of protein.”
Ingredients:
- 1 tortilla
- Mediterranean veggies (like peppers), diced and cooked
- Mexican-spiced cooked chicken breast
- Sweet corn
- Cheddar cheese
Method:
1. Put a frying pan on medium heat to warm up.
2. Place a wrap in the pan then add your toppings.
3. When the cheese is melted and everything is warm, fold the wrap in half.
4. Remove from the pan and enjoy.
Ludlam-Raine said: “The more variety we can get with our plant-based foods the better, and Mediterranean vegetables are a great choice as they will each contain a unique set of nutrients to contribute towards our daily requirements. To make this plant-based you could even swap the chicken for mixed beans for a source of protein and fiber too.”
Ingredients
- 400g (about 2 cups) chicken breast, diced
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 3 red bell peppers, chopped
- 200g (2 3/4 cups) broccoli, chopped
- 1 can chopped tomatoes
- 80g (1/3 cup) crunchy peanut butter
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 500g (2 cups) microwave rice
Method
1. Heat some oil or cooking spray in a large saucepan over a medium heat and cook the onion, peppers, and broccoli until softened.
2. Add the chicken to the pan and stir occasionally until cooked through.
3. Add the chopped tomatoes, peanut butter, curry powder, and soy sauce, and stir until smooth.
4. Place a lid on the pan and simmer until the sauce is thick and everything is cooked through.
5. Serve with the rice.
Ludlam-Raine said: “Although some people shy away from using peanut butter due to the amount of calories, it’s a great source of healthy unsaturated fats. Some brands may add salt or sugar so try to opt for 100% nut options and for low sodium soy sauce. This looks like a really balanced, tasty, and satisfying meal!”
Ludlam-Raine said: “I absolutely love all-in-one recipes! Try to opt for wholegrain rice for a source of fiber and lean beef to keep mindful of saturated fats. Beef is however a great source of B12, iron, and protein to name a few. To make this meal go further you could even add a tin of lentils for extra fiber — 3 tbsp is one of your five-a-day.”