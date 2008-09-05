High Prices And Lack Of Innovation Kill Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

After a disastrous three months in which Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock has plunged 30%, Citi has had enough.



The last straw for analyst Kimberly Greenberger was ANF’s awful August. The retailer reported Aug. comps of -11% vs -7.9% consensus, and August direct-to-consumer sales (which are more profitable than store sales) declined -8% vs. 2Q’s +22% & 1Q’s +44%. ANF’s premium pricing and “lack of innovation” apparently did them in.

While Greenberger was dead wrong on this stock earlier in the year, she acknowledges this mistake. A little late though:

We acknowledge our upgrade to Buy on 11/21/07 at $72.79 has been wrong as we had expected accelerating EPS growth on accelerating international growth (driving upside to 2008E sales and margins), and better inventory control; however, we believe the deteriorating European economy poses risk to future top line growth while aggressive 3Q inventory guidance (+10- 15% psf) is concerning given our expectation for comps –HSD & deteriorating direct sales, likely contributing to increased markdowns in 2H.



Citi downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) from Buy to SELL, target cut from $73 to $45.

