High Powered CEOs Are Hiring 'Sober Companions' To Keep Them Clean

The high-energy, high-stress, and high-pay Wall Street lifestyle attracts a special kind of adrenaline junky. In fact, all CEOs tend to need their fix.



Unfortunately adrenaline junkies are also prone to being real junkies too.

Fear not, boozy masters of the universe, you can now hire a “sober minder” to ensure you stay on the right path. The New York Post’s Jane Ridley reports:

[Sober minder Chuck Kanner] is part of an elite team of advisers and confidantes who work undercover, often 24/7, as personal assistants, bodyguards, researchers and potential investors, so the Masters of the Universe can get help for their addictions — while saving face as they rule the world.

But keeping big egos on the straight and narrow isn’t exactly easy.

Once, when Downing was minding a preppy 35-year-old real-estate mogul in the Hamptons, the man disappeared from his home in his Lexus sports car in the dead of night. He returned after a two-day bender, and slumped onto the bed. Next up was a knock at the door by a bunch of hookers and a dealer. “They demanded to know where the money was,” says Downing. “I told them to scram.”

We’re not sure we’d have the patience for this job.

