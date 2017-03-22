21 high-paying side jobs you can do in your spare time

Photo: Shutterstock

Trying to make some extra cash? Have free time you don’t know what to do with? Trying to develop or hone a new skill? You should consider getting a side gig.

FlexJobs, an online service specializing in telecommuting and remote work, recently put together a list of 21 high-paying jobs you can do on the side. To qualify for the list, each job had to be considered “flexible” (and not full time), and had to pay at least double the US minimum wage per hour, according to the job posting on FlexJobs and data from PayScale.

Brie Reynolds, the director of online content for FlexJobs, says “side jobs” are defined as anything part time, including freelance, temporary, short- or long-term, work-from-home, or in-person flexible gigs.

All dollar amounts are in Australian dollars.

Here’s FlexJobs’ list of high-paying side jobs you might want to consider:

Group fitness instructor Alli Harvey / Stringer / Getty Images Pay: Up to $53 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time Description: Group Fitness Instructors are responsible for leading group fitness classes that support gyms and fitness club members with personal fitness goals. Instructors monitor members' needs and progress through safe exercises/routines in a variety of different classes, while creating an exciting and fun workout experience. Classes to teach include Zumba, yoga, Pilates, cycling, and age-specific classes like those for senior citizens. Several years of experience and teaching certifications are typically required. Project archivist Julia La Roche for Business Insider Pay: Up to $34 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time Description: Museums and curatorial departments at various organisations sometimes seek archivists for project-based work to help them with a backlog of archival materials. A master's degree in records and archives management and/or previous experience is typically required. Marketing specialist Juhan Sonin/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $34 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, temporary, freelance Description: Marketing specialists are sometimes hired on a part-time, temporary, or project-specific basis. Duties include creating and supporting communications and marketing plans, and creating marketing materials and outreach programs. A background and education in communications or a similar field, and a bachelor's degree, are typically required. Curriculum writer Flickr/mer chau. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $65 an hour Type of flexibility: Temporary, part time Description: Education professionals with experience in curriculum writing will find a variety of part-time and/or temporary positions to assist educational institutions and organisations with curriculum development, writing, and adaption. These jobs seek people who have excellent teamwork skills and who work well under deadlines. City-guide writer Shutterstock Pay: Up to $130 a project Type of flexibility: Freelance, telecommute Description: Travel and tourism businesses, as well as real-estate companies, often hire writers to write city and/or neighborhood guides with information about population size, shopping, recreation, culture, entertainment, things to do, climate, transit, and more. Project assistant Shutterstock Pay: Up to $33 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, telecommute, temporary Description: Depending on a company or organisation's needs, project assistants are sometimes hired on a temporary basis to assist in specific projects. This might include updating or maintaining resources, troubleshooting specific issues, analysing data, and assisting regular staff with ongoing needs. These part-time roles are often filled by people with experience in the specific industry or field, and a bachelor's degree in a related subject area is sometimes required. Business consultant Flickr / Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $63 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, telecommute, freelance Description: Consultants may work with one local business or a variety of nationwide or international companies to handle questions, review processes, and improve performance. Extensive previous management experience is typically required. Project manager Shutterstock Pay: Up to $56 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, freelance Description: Project managers with previous experience are sometimes hired by clients who need a specific project handled from start to finish. They may oversee the project from idea creation through implementation, coordinate with all participants, track budgets, and troubleshoot issues. Sign-language interpreter U.S. Department of Agriculture/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $48 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time Description: For those with sign-language skills and a licence (which are usually state-sponsored), part-time and freelance contracts are often available. Depending on the employer, you'll help different populations with hearing impairments communicate with interpretation. Web designer Flickr/Laura D'Alessandro. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $42 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, telecommute, temporary, freelance Description: Web designers are responsible for the graphic-design elements of websites. In these roles, designers create, update, and manage web-design elements, and they need to have design experience as well as excellent client-relations skills. Software developer Tech Hub/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $40 an hour Type of flexibility: Flexible schedule, part time, telecommute Description: Software-development jobs are one of the most in-demand positions available today, and many offer part-time and project-based work. Depending on the gig, you might be updating existing websites, creating new templates, helping to develop new websites and apps, or other related tasks. Online communications associate Shutterstock Pay: Up to $33 an hour Type of flexibility: Telecommute, part time Description: Online-community management positions are a growing area for part-time work. Responsibilities typically include updating web content, managing social media, providing system administration, writing content, and creating reports. Video reviewer Flickr/David Goehring. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $33 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, telecommute Description: For certified teachers in a variety of subject areas, video-reviewer jobs are a part-time way to use your skills and experience for extra income. Video reviewers observe and assess the classroom and instructional performance of teachers from around the country, who send videos of themselves for review. Accountant Getty Images / Carl Court Pay: Up to $33 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, freelance Description: Though this isn't typically thought of as a 'side job,' accountants with several years of experience can find part-time work helping different businesses with accounting functions, reporting, and taxes. Some accounting side gigs help businesses and individuals complete their taxes annually or throughout the year, while others are responsible more for daily, weekly, and monthly accounting tasks. Merchandise coordinator Jorge Franganillo/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $28 an hour Type of flexibility: Temporary, freelance, short term Description: A small amount of merchandising experience is needed for these types of jobs, where you'll support a merchandising team by maintaining and updating information such as reports, samples, and updates from other teams. Bilingual legal assistant Dotshock/Shuttershock Pay: Up to $28 an hour Type of flexibility: Freelance, short term Description: For someone with multilingual skills and legal experience, bilingual-legal-assistant jobs are often available as projects or temporary jobs in which you'll help an organisation with a specific case or issue, reviewing legal documents using your language skills. Lead-generation specialist Photo: Flickr/ hackNY.org. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $26 an hour Type of flexibility: Freelance, part time, telecommute Description: Lead-generation specialists, also known as appointment setters, typically prospect, qualify, and generate appointments for a variety of companies and business-development teams. Someone with high self-motivation, determination, and communication skills should do well in this type of job. Freelance product photographer Jeff Hitchcock/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $26 an hour Type of flexibility: Temporary, part time, freelance Description: Make no mistake -- photography side jobs require someone who is highly skilled in photography and related software for editing and retouching photos. Photography experience is almost always required, and graphic design and Photoshop experience is a plus. Bookkeeper Syda Productions/Shutterstock Pay: Up to $25 an hour Type of flexibility: Temporary, flexible schedule, part-time potential Description: Plenty of part-time bookkeeping jobs exist for both small and large companies. The responsibilities typically usually include using QuickBooks to do reconciliation, accounts payable, accounts receivable, etc. -- so at least some experience (and relevant skills) are required. Copy editor/writer Esperluette/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $23 an hour Type of flexibility: Temporary, part time, telecommute Description: Copy editors and writers can be responsible for the writing, execution, and proofreading of materials across digital and print platforms. Depending on the employer, they may write and edit for marketing materials, editorial content, social media, or other types of material. Temporary transcript processor VFS Digital Design/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Pay: Up to $20 an hour Type of flexibility: Part time, temporary Description: Data-entry jobs like transcript processing are a great side job for people who love to work independently, have solid attention to detail, and enjoy the unique challenges of data entry. Data-entry specialists are needed to input data from a variety of sources into the correct corresponding fields quickly and accurately, and working well under pressure is a must. Jacquelyn Smith contributed to an earlier version of this article.

