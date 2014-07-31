17 High-Paying Jobs For People Who Don't Like Stress

Think there’s no such thing as a high-paying, low-stress job?

Think again.

It turns out there are plenty of low-stress professions in which you can pull in a pretty penny.

We reached out to Laurence Shatkin, Ph.D., a career information expert, to find out which ones fit the bill.

Shatkin compared average salaries and stress levels of the 767 occupations identified by the U.S. Department of Labour to identify jobs with that perfect combination of high pay and low stress.

The stress tolerance for each job is a rating on a scale from zero to 100, where a lower rating signals less stress. It measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job. The data was gathered from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network (O*NET).

Orthodontists Stress tolerance: 67.0 Average annual salary: $US196,270 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, four-year dental school, and one to two years of residency training Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Marine Engineers and Naval Architects Stress tolerance: 67.0 Average annual salary: $US94,040 What they do: Design, build, and maintain ships, including aircraft carriers, submarines, sailboats, and tankers. Marine engineers work on the mechanical systems, such as propulsion and steering. Naval architects work on the basic design, including the form and stability of hulls. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree (practical experience is also highly valued) Computer Hardware Engineers Stress tolerance: 67.0 Average annual salary: $US106,930 What they do: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree from an accredited program Food Scientists Stress tolerance: 55.8 Average annual salary: $US65,340 What they do: Ensure that agricultural establishments are productive and food is safe. Education requirements: At least a Bachelor's degree from an accredited postsecondary institution; many get a doctoral degree Economists Stress tolerance: 63.3 Average annual salary: $US101,450 What they do: Economists study the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree Physicists Stress tolerance: 61.3 Average annual salary: $US117,040 What they do: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories. Education requirements: Ph.D. for most research jobs Computer and Information Systems Managers Stress tolerance: 64.3 Average annual salary: $US132,570 What they do: These workers help determine the information technology goals of an organisation and are responsible for implementing the appropriate computer systems to meet those goals. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree Statisticians Stress tolerance: 64.0 Average annual salary: $US83,310 What they do: Use statistical methods to collect and analyse data and help solve real-world problems in business, engineering, the sciences, or other fields. Education requirements: Typically need a graduate degree Applications Software Developers Stress tolerance: 65.0 Average annual salary: $96,260 What they do: Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialised utility programs. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and strong computer programming skills

