14 Jobs That Pay A Lot But Don't Help The World

In a Payscale survey published Tuesday, workers who earn a lot but don’t believe their jobs help the world tend to work in sales, finance, or tech.

These people aren’t “healing sick people, helping underprivileged people, educating our children, providing a public service,” notes Payscale economist Katie Bardaro. “Instead they are doing normal white collar professional tasks that help their firms to generate revenue either directly or indirectly.”

For these “low meaning” jobs, Bardaro said there isn’t much that employers can do to increase the meaning behind their employees work because this value is “driven by society.”

“That being said, if workers are struggling with the low job meaning in their current role, employers might be able to offer other outlets for job meaning, such as corporate sponsored volunteer work,” Bardaro said.

Below is Payscale’s list of the highest-paying jobs where workers don’t feel they’re making a difference:

1. Senior Counsel

Typical national median pay: $US176, 900

% reporting high job meaning: 31%

2. Product Marketing Director

Typical national median pay: $US135,400

% reporting high job meaning: 36%

3. Vice President , Sales and Support

Typical national median pay: $US131,600

% reporting high job meaning: 40%

4. Global Account Manager

Typical national median pay: $US130,100

% reporting high job meaning: 23%

5. Technical Program Manager (TPM)

Typical national median pay: $US119,700

% reporting high job meaning: 38%

6. Network Architect

Typical national median pay: $US114,800

% reporting high job meaning: 33%

7. Corporate Counsel

Typical national median pay: $US109,900

% reporting high job meaning: 36%

8. Energy Trader

Typical national median pay: $US105,600

% reporting high job meaning: 30%

9. Senior User Experience Designer

Typical national median pay: $US104,100

% reporting high job meaning: 33%

10. Credit / Collections Director

Typical national median pay: $US100,200

% reporting high job meaning: 35%

11. Chief Fashion Designer

Typical national median pay: $US99,000

% reporting high job meaning: 36%

12. Compensation Consultant

Typical national median pay: $US91,100

% reporting high job meaning: 35%

13. Senior Privacy & Security Analyst

Typical national median pay: $US90,800

% reporting high job meaning: 27%

14. ScrumMaster

Typical national median pay: $US89,400

% report high job meaning: 33%

