10 high-paying jobs you can do on the side

Trying to make some extra cash? Have free time you don’t know what to do with? Trying to develop or hone a new skill? You should consider getting a side job.

Brie Reynolds, the director of online content for FlexJobs, an online service specializing in telecommuting and remote work, says “side jobs” are defined as anything part-time, including freelance, temporary, short- or long-term, work-from-home, or in-person flexible gigs.

To qualify for the list, each job had to be considered flexible (and not full time), and had to pay at least double the federal minimum wage of $US7.25 an hour.

Here’s FlexJobs’ list of 10 high-paying side jobs you might want to consider:

Sign language interpreter Pay: $US36.50 an hour Type of flexibility: Part-time Description: For those with sign language skills and an Interpreter's Licence (which are usually state-sponsored), part-time and freelance contracts are often available. Depending on the employer, you'll help different populations with hearing impairments communicate with interpretation. Software developer Pay: Up to $US30 an hour Type of flexibility: flexible schedule, part-time hours, telecommuting Description: Software development jobs are one of the most in-demand positions available today, and many offer part-time and project-based work. Depending on the gig, you might be updating existing websites, creating new templates, helping to develop new websites and apps, and other related tasks. Online communications associate Pay: Up to $US25 an hour Type of flexibility: Telecommute, part-time Description: Online community management positions are a growing area for part-time work. Responsibilities typically include updating web content, managing social media, providing system administration, writing content, and creating reports. Merchandise coordinator Pay: $US21 an hour Type of flexibility: temporary, freelance, short-term Description: A small amount of previous merchandising experience is needed for these types of jobs, where you'll support a merchandising team by maintaining and updating information such as reports, samples, and updates from other teams. Bilingual legal assistant Pay: Up to $US21 an hour Type of flexibility: freelance, short-term Description: For someone with multilingual skills and previous legal experience, bilingual legal assistant jobs are often project or temporary jobs where you'll help an organisation with a specific case or issue, reviewing legal documents using your language skills. Freelance product photographer Pay: Up to $US20 an hour Type of flexibility: temporary, part-time, freelance Description: Make no mistake -- photography side jobs require someone who is highly skilled in photography and related software use for editing and retouching photos. Previous photography experience is almost always required, and graphic design and Photoshop experience is a plus. Bookkeeper Pay: Up to $US19 an hour Type of flexibility: temporary, flexible schedule, potential for very part-time hours Description: Plenty of part-time bookkeeping jobs exist, for both small and large companies. The responsibilities typically usually include using QuickBooks to do reconciliation, accounts payable, accounts receivable, etc. -- so at least some experience (and relevant skills) are required. Copy editor/writer Pay: Up to $US17 an hour Type of flexibility: temporary, part-time, telecommute Description: Copy editors and writers can be responsible for the writing, execution, and proofreading of materials across digital and print platforms. Depending on the employer, they may write and edit for marketing materials, editorial content, social media, and other types of material. Temporary transcript processor Learn a new language from the comfort of your own home, for free. Pay: $US15 an hour Type of flexibility: part-time, temporary Description: Data entry jobs like transcript processing are a great side job for people who love to work independently, have solid attention to detail, and enjoy the unique challenges of data entry. From a variety of sources, data entry specialists are needed to input data into the correct corresponding fields quickly and accurately, and working well under pressure is a must. City guide writer Pay: $US50-$US100/project Type of flexibility: freelance, telecommute Description: Travel and tourism businesses, as well as real estate companies, often hire writers to write city and/or neighbourhood guides with information about population size, shopping, recreation, culture, entertainment, thing to do, climate, transit, and more.

