The 13 Highest-Paying Jobs For People Who Don't Want To Sit At A Desk All Day

Sitting in a cubicle all day can be depressing, but the sad truth is that the vast majority of high-paying, stable jobs require people to mostly stay chained to their desk.

Using average salary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, we decided to pick out the 13 highest-paying jobs where people get to stop staring at their computer screens and go somewhere else.

Take a look to see the kind of money you can make in a classroom, at a drill site, or in a cockpit 30,000 feet above the earth.

13. Mining and geological engineer Average annual pay: $US96,950 These are the folks responsible for figuring out what's going on under the surface at mining and land development sites, and making sure things are safe for the environment and for workers. Though mining is thought to be a dangerous industry, the salary isn't bad. 11. Economics professor Average annual pay: $US100,490 There's good money in the (college) classroom, and economics professors are cited everywhere from news stories to policy papers for their decision-making knowledge. Prior to working for the government, current Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was an economics professor at the University of California-Berkeley. 7. Medical school professor Average annual pay: $105,880 Teaching doctors, dentists, and veterinarians can make you a nice six-figure salary. The average salary isn't quite as much as what the average practicing physician makes, but it's certainly nothing to sneeze at. 5. Law professor Average annual pay: $122,280 Being a legal professor is a pretty good gig. You get a nice salary and the opportunity to educate the next generation of lawyers and judges. And who knows, you might just follow in the footsteps of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, both of whom taught law school before moving on to bigger things. 4. Airline pilot Average annual pay: $129,600 While you're still in a confined space, at least you're flying around the world. 1. Doctor Average annual pay: $191,880 Physicians and surgeons have meaningful, active work and get paid nicely to do it. Specialists, like orthodontists and gynecologists, can make even more, with anesthesiologists topping the list with a $US235,070 average annual salary.

