23 High-Paying Jobs That You Can Get With An Associate's Degree

For those who don’t have the time or money to get a bachelor’s degree, several two-year associate’s degrees have a high return on investment and may actually be the better option.
According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the following are the 23 highest-paying jobs that require only an associate’s degree. Each has a median annual salary of at least $US51,000.
Many of the jobs on this list are in the fields of health care, technology, or skilled labour.
The median annual wages listed are calculated to include hourly, weekly, and annual pay, as well as sales commissions and production bonuses. Overtime wages are not included in the data. We also provided the expected job openings through 2022 and the work experience or on-the-job training needed for a particular job.
Median annual wage (2012): $US52,070
Projected job openings (through 2022): 23,000
Work experience: None
Description: Use imaging technology to help physicians diagnose cardiac (heart) and peripheral vascular (blood vessel) ailments in patients.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US52,700
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,100
Work experience: None
Description: Provide support to scientists and engineers in exploring and extracting natural resources, such as minerals, oil, and natural gas.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US55,350
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,000
Work experience: None
Description: Install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US57,850
Projected job openings (through 2022): 30,400
Work experience: None
Description: Help engineers design and develop computers, communications equipment, medical monitoring devices, navigational equipment, and other electrical and electronic equipment.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,090
Projected job openings (through 2022): 39,600
Work experience: None
Description: Analyse, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and Internet systems or a segment of a network system.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,440
Projected job openings (through 2022): 14,600
Work experience: None
Description: Solve technical problems. Some help engineers and scientists do research and development.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,500
Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,700
Work experience: None
Description: Design, create, and modify websites.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US65,360
Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,300
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,720
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,200
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US69,069
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,100
Work experience: None
Description: Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Median annual wage (2012): $US70,060
Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,300
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US70,210
Projected job openings (through 2022): 113,500
Work experience: None
Description: Clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases such as gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US77,560
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,400
Work experience: None
Description: Check equipment, observe patients' reactions to treatment, and document the session.
On-the-job training: None
