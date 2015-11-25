The 13 highest-paying jobs for people who want to work less than 40 hours per week

Putting in more than 40 hours a week is becoming something of the norm in the US for a number of occupations, with some workers putting in an average of more than 58 hours a week.

As a result, more Americans are feeling overworked.

To find jobs that allow you to maintain work-life balance but still get paid well, we analysed US Census data for about 478 occupations distilled by the Minnesota Population Center’s 2013 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series.

According to this data, the average working American logs about 39 hours a week, and the median earned income — a sum of wage, salary, and business income — across all occupations is $32,000.

While some may work more or less than the average depending on their employer or where they are in their career, people with the following professions report typically working an average of less than 40 hours a week and earning at least $50,000 a year.

13. Postal service clerks Stephen Lam/Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 39.32 Median earned income: $51,000 What they do: Perform any combination of tasks in a post office like receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail racks or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. 9. Chiropractors Christian Science Monitor / Contributor / Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 39.75 Median earned income: $60,000 What they do: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. 8. Occupational therapists Ben Sklar/Getty images Average hours typically worked a week: 36.02 Median earned income: $60,000 What they do: Provide rehabilitative treatments and procedures that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills. 6. Physical therapists David Rogers/Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 37.43 Median earned income: $63,000 What they do: Assess, plan, organise, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. 5. Audiologists Rachel Murray/Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 37.77 Median earned income: $64,000 What they do: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. 4. Radiation Therapists Chris Hondros/Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 38.40 Median earned income: $70,000 What they do: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiologist according to established practices and standards. 3. Optometrists Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 39.03 Median earned income: $100,000 What they do: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. 2. Pharmacists Getty Images/ Christopher Furlong Average hours typically worked a week: 38.38 Median earned income: $102,000 What they do: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. 1. Dentists Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images Average hours typically worked a week: 37.83 Median earned income: $130,000 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

