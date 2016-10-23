15 high-paying jobs to avoid if you're a selfish person

Paramount Pictures Selfish people need not apply to these jobs.

You need to have a big heart to make it in some professions.

Not all jobs are all about self-promotion and getting ahead. Some really require you to actively care about others in order to be successful.

What’s more, many of those occupations actually pay quite well.

The US Department of Labour’s Occupational Information Network (O*NET) compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs. We searched it to find occupations with a median annual salary of over $80,000 that require an interest in “providing personal assistance, medical attention, emotional support, or other personal care to others such as coworkers, customers, or patients.”

Each job is assigned a “caring importance level” between 1 and 100.

All of the jobs in this list are in the medical field. So, if you’re looking to make some money while nourishing your caring soul, consider going for a medical degree or a nursing certificate.

Here are the jobs that earned a “caring importance” score above 95 with a median pay over $90,000 a year:

Nurse midwives

Median salary: $92,510

Caringimportance level:97

Nurse midwives diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team.

Physicians assistants

Median salary: $98,180

Caringimportance level:96

Physicians assistants provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician.

Nurse practitioners

Median salary: $98,190

Caring importance level: 98

Nurse practitioners diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team.

Podiatrists

Median salary: $119,340

Caringimportance level:97

Podiatrists diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

Nurse anesthetists

Median salary: $157,140

Caringimportance level:99

Nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:95

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects.

General internists

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:96

General internists diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

Allergists and immunologists

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:96

Allergists and immunologists diagnose, treat, and help prevent allergic diseases and disease processes affecting the immune system.

Obstetricians and gynecologists

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:96

Obstetricians and gynecologists provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.

Neurologists

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:96

Neurologists diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and disorders of the nervous system.

Obstetricians and gynecologists

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:96

Producers plan and coordinate various aspects of radio, television, stage, or motion picture production, such as selecting script, coordinating writing, directing and editing, and arranging financing.

Hospitalists

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:98

Hospitalists provide inpatient care predominantly in settings such as medical wards, acute care units, intensive care units, rehabilitation centres, or emergency rooms.

Psychiatrists

Median salary: $187,200

Caring importance level:99

Psychiatrists diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.

Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:99

Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians diagnose and treat disorders requiring physiotherapy to provide physical, mental, and occupational rehabilitation.

Sports medicine physicians

Median salary: $187,200

Caringimportance level:100

Sports medicine physicians diagnose, treat, and help prevent injuries that occur during sporting events, athletic training, and physical activities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.