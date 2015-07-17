The 27 highest-paying jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree

Don’t have the time or money to get a bachelor’s degree? Don’t fret. There are plenty of high-paying jobs that only require a two-year associate’s degree or just a high school diploma.
According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, these are the 27 highest-paying jobs that you don’t need a four-year degree to pursue. Each has a median annual salary of at least $US60,000.
Description:Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.
Median annual wage (2012): $US61,140
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,700
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Description:Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units.
Median annual wage (2012): $US61,850
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 15,500
On-the-job training: None
Description:Design, create, and modify websites.
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,500
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,700
On-the-job training: None
Description: Operate subway or elevated suburban trains with no separate locomotive, or electric-powered streetcar, to transport passengers.
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,730
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,300
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Description:Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems.
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,250
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 49,900
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people.
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,680
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,700
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Description:Monitor patient safety and comfort and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.
Median annual wage (2012): $US65,360
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,300
On-the-job training: None
Description:Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,130
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 12,900
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Description:Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,720
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,200
On-the-job training: None
Description:Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.
Median annual wage (2012): $US69,069
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,100
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Description:Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers.
Median annual wage (2012): $US70,060
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,300
On-the-job training: None
Description:Clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases like gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.
Median annual wage (2012): $US70,210
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 113,500
On-the-job training: None
Description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.
Median annual wage (2012): $US71,690
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,600
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Description:Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of Federal, State, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.
Median annual wage (2012): $US74,300
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 27,700
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Description:Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.
Median annual wage (2012): $US76,650
Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,000
On-the-job training: Apprenticeship
Description: Check equipment, observe patients reactions to treatment, and document the session.
Median annual wage (2012): $US77,560
Education required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,400
On-the-job training: None
