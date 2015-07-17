The 27 highest-paying jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree

Jacquelyn Smith
Dental hygienistBoston Globe/Contributor/Getty ImagesDental hygienists make over $US70,000 a year, on average.

Don’t have the time or money to get a bachelor’s degree? Don’t fret. There are plenty of high-paying jobs that only require a two-year associate’s degree or just a high school diploma.

According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, these are the 27 highest-paying jobs that you don’t need a four-year degree to pursue. Each has a median annual salary of at least $US60,000.

This is an update of a story originally written by Vivian Giang.

26. Gas plant operators

Description:Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

Median annual wage (2012): $US61,140

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,700

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

24. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Description:Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units.

Median annual wage (2012): $US61,850

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 15,500

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

23. Web developers

Description:Design, create, and modify websites.

Median annual wage (2012): $US62,500

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,700

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

22. Subway and streetcar operators

Description: Operate subway or elevated suburban trains with no separate locomotive, or electric-powered streetcar, to transport passengers.

Median annual wage (2012): $US62,730

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,300

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Description:Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems.

Median annual wage (2012): $US63,250

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 49,900

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

19. Transportation inspectors

Description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people.

Median annual wage (2012): $US63,680

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,700

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

17. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Description:Monitor patient safety and comfort and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.

Median annual wage (2012): $US65,360

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,300

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

14. Power plant operators

Description:Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

Median annual wage (2012): $US66,130

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 12,900

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

13. Funeral service directors

Description:Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.

Median annual wage (2012): $US66,720

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,200

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

12. Nuclear technicians

Description:Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.

Median annual wage (2012): $US69,069

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,100

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Description:Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers.

Median annual wage (2012): $US70,060

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,300

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

8. Dental hygienists

Description:Clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases like gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.

Median annual wage (2012): $US70,210

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2022): 113,500

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

7. Power distributors and dispatchers

Description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

Median annual wage (2012): $US71,690

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,600

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Description:Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of Federal, State, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

Median annual wage (2012): $US74,300

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 27,700

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

3. Elevator installers and repairers

Description:Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

Median annual wage (2012): $US76,650

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,000

On-the-job training: Apprenticeship

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

2. Radiation therapists

Description: Check equipment, observe patients reactions to treatment, and document the session.

Median annual wage (2012): $US77,560

Education required: Associate's degree

Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,400

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

