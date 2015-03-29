19 high-paying jobs for people who don't like stress

Think there’s no such thing as a high-paying, low-stress job?

Think again.

Career-information expert Laurence Shatkin, Ph.D., compared average salaries and stress levels of the 767 occupations identified by the US Department of Labour to identify jobs with that perfect combination of high pay and low stress, and it turns out there are plenty.

The stress tolerance for each job is a rating on a scale from zero to 100, where a lower rating signals less stress. It measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job. The data was gathered from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network (O*NET).

Food Scientists Stress tolerance: 55.8 Average annual salary: $US66,870 What they do: Ensure that agricultural establishments are productive and food is safe. Education requirements: At least a bachelor's degree from an accredited postsecondary institution; many get a doctoral degree. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Physicists Stress tolerance: 61.3 Average annual salary: $US117,300 What they do: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories. Education requirements: Ph.D. for most research jobs. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Economists Stress tolerance: 63.3 Average annual salary: $US105,290 What they do: Economists study the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Statisticians Stress tolerance: 64.0 Average annual salary: $US84,010 What they do: Use statistical methods to collect and analyse data and help solve real-world problems in business, engineering, the sciences, or other fields. Education requirements: Typically need a graduate degree. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Computer and Information Systems Managers Stress tolerance: 64.3 Average annual salary: $US136,280 What they do: These workers help determine the information technology goals of an organisation and are responsible for implementing the appropriate computer systems to meet those goals. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Applications Software Developers Stress tolerance: 65.0 Average annual salary: $US99,530 What they do: Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialised utility programs. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and strong computer programming skills. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Orthodontists Stress tolerance: 67.0 Average annual salary: $US201,030 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental misalignments and oral cavity anomalies; design appliances to realign teeth and jaws. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, four-year dental school, and one to two years of residency training. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Computer Hardware Engineers Stress tolerance: 67.0 Average annual salary: $US110,650 What they do: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree from an accredited program. Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job. Marine Engineers and Naval Architects Stress tolerance: 67.0 Average annual salary: $US99,160 What they do: Design, build, and maintain ships, including aircraft carriers, submarines, sailboats, and tankers. Marine engineers work on the mechanical systems, such as propulsion and steering. Naval architects work on the basic design, including the form and stability of hulls. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree (practical experience is also highly valued). Stress tolerance is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network, with lower scores indicating less stress on the job.

