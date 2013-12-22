17 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require A High School Diploma

For those who can’t afford to go to college, we have some good news for you: there are high-paying jobs out there that only require a high school diploma.
According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, here are 17 of the high-paying jobs where workers only need to finish high school. Each has an annual salary of at least $US61,000.
The median annual wages listed are calculated to include hourly, weekly, and annual pay, as well as sales commissions and production bonuses. Overtime wages are not included in the data. We also provided the expected job openings through 2022 and the work experience or on-the-job training needed for a particular job.
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,730
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,300
Work experience: None
Description: Transport passengers
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,050
Projected job openings (through 2022): 5,000
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and supportive services of a U.S. post office
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,250
Projected job openings (through 2022): 49,900
Work experience: None
Description: Install or repair electrical power systems and telecommunications cables, including fibre optics
On-the-job training:Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,680
Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,700
Work experience: None
Description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US65,220
Projected job openings (through 2022): 1,400
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate gaming operations in a casino
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,130
Projected job openings (through 2022): 12,900
Work experience: None
Description: Control the systems that generate and distribute electric power
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US68,810
Projected job openings (through 2022): 1,900
Work experience: None
Description: Set up, operate, and monitor audio, video, and digital equipment for concerts, sports events, meetings and conventions, presentations, and news conferences
On-the-job training: Short-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US69,300
Projected job openings (through 2022): 150,200
Work experience: Five years or more
Description: Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers run establishments that produce crops, livestock, and dairy products
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US74,300
Projected job openings (through 2022): 27,700
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US74,990
Projected job openings (through 2022): 2,300
Work experience: None
Description: Move control rods, start and stop equipment, monitor and adjust controls, and record data in logs
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US76,650
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,000
Work experience: None
Description: Elevator installers and repairers install, fix, and maintain elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and other lifts
On-the-job training: Apprenticeship
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US78,270
Projected job openings (through 2022): 35,700
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Coordinate activities of members of police force
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US81,830
Projected job openings (through 2022): 29,100
Work experience: Five years or more
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
