17 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require A High School Diploma

Vivian Giang

For those who can’t afford to go to college, we have some good news for you: there are high-paying jobs out there that only require a high school diploma.

According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, here are 17 of the high-paying jobs where workers only need to finish high school. Each has an annual salary of at least $US61,000.

The median annual wages listed are calculated to include hourly, weekly, and annual pay, as well as sales commissions and production bonuses. Overtime wages are not included in the data. We also provided the expected job openings through 2022 and the work experience or on-the-job training needed for a particular job.

17. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Median annual wage (2012): $US62,730

Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,300

Work experience: None

Description: Transport passengers

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

16. Subway and streetcar operators

Median annual wage (2012): $US62,730

Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,300

Work experience: None

Description: Transport passengers

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

15. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Median annual wage (2012): $US63,050

Projected job openings (through 2022): 5,000

Work experience: Less than five years

Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and supportive services of a U.S. post office

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

14. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Median annual wage (2012): $US63,250

Projected job openings (through 2022): 49,900

Work experience: None

Description: Install or repair electrical power systems and telecommunications cables, including fibre optics

On-the-job training:Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

13. Transportation inspectors

Median annual wage (2012): $US63,680

Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,700

Work experience: None

Description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

11. Gaming managers

Median annual wage (2012): $US65,220

Projected job openings (through 2022): 1,400

Work experience: Less than five years

Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate gaming operations in a casino

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

10. Power plant operators

Median annual wage (2012): $US66,130

Projected job openings (through 2022): 12,900

Work experience: None

Description: Control the systems that generate and distribute electric power

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

9. Media and communication equipment workers

Median annual wage (2012): $US68,810

Projected job openings (through 2022): 1,900

Work experience: None

Description: Set up, operate, and monitor audio, video, and digital equipment for concerts, sports events, meetings and conventions, presentations, and news conferences

On-the-job training: Short-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

8. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Median annual wage (2012): $US69,300

Projected job openings (through 2022): 150,200

Work experience: Five years or more

Description: Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers run establishments that produce crops, livestock, and dairy products

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Median annual wage (2012): $US74,300

Projected job openings (through 2022): 27,700

Work experience: Less than five years

Description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

4. Nuclear power reactor operators

Median annual wage (2012): $US74,990

Projected job openings (through 2022): 2,300

Work experience: None

Description: Move control rods, start and stop equipment, monitor and adjust controls, and record data in logs

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

3. Elevator installers and repairers

Median annual wage (2012): $US76,650

Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,000

Work experience: None

Description: Elevator installers and repairers install, fix, and maintain elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and other lifts

On-the-job training: Apprenticeship

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median annual wage (2012): $US78,270

Projected job openings (through 2022): 35,700

Work experience: Less than five years

Description: Coordinate activities of members of police force

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Median annual wage (2012): $US81,830

Projected job openings (through 2022): 29,100

Work experience: Five years or more

Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

Now see other high-paying jobs you can get:

Click here for 40 high-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

careers-us warroom