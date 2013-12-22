17 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require A High School Diploma

For those who can’t afford to go to college, we have some good news for you: there are high-paying jobs out there that only require a high school diploma.

According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, here are 17 of the high-paying jobs where workers only need to finish high school. Each has an annual salary of at least $US61,000.

The median annual wages listed are calculated to include hourly, weekly, and annual pay, as well as sales commissions and production bonuses. Overtime wages are not included in the data. We also provided the expected job openings through 2022 and the work experience or on-the-job training needed for a particular job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.