12 high-paying jobs for people who love to talk

Being a Chatty Cathy isn’t always a bad thing — especially if you’re an eloquent speaker.

Turns out a lot of lucrative jobs require strong verbal communication skills. So, all you articulate chatterboxes out there may be able to cash in on your gabbiness.

Business Insider recently combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, and looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labour Statistics’ website to find positions with a median annual salary of over $70,000 that require strong “oral expression” skills.

O*NET ranks how important “the ability to communicate information and ideas in speaking so others will understand” is in any job, assigning each an “oral importance importance level” between 1 and 100.

Here are 12 high-paying positions with an importance level of 90 or higher:

Counseling psychologists They assess and evaluate individuals' problems through the use of case history, interview, and observation -- and provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. While listening is a very important skill in this job, speaking is imperative, as well. Median annual salary: $70,580 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Air traffic controllers They control air traffic on and within the vicinity of an airport and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centres according to established procedures and policies. They also authorise, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety. To do this job, you need to be comfortable speaking -- and must be able to do so clearly. Median annual salary: $122,950 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Health specialties professors They teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine. Like all teachers and professors, they need to be comfortable speaking to groups of people and must have the ability to explain concepts and ideas clearly. Median annual salary: $90,840 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Forestry and conservation science professors They teach courses in forestry and conservation science. This profession includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research. For both, it's important to be able to clearly articulate ideas to students. Median annual salary: $88,270 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Business professors They teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labour and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. This profession includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research. Business concepts can be complicated, so these professors need to be able to explain them to students in a very clear manner. Median annual salary: $75,370 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Atmospheric, Earth, marine, and space sciences professors They teach courses in the physical sciences, except chemistry and physics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research. These professors must be able to communicate well with students. Median annual salary: 83,150 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Physics professors They teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research. Again, these educators must be able to explain the laws of matter and energy to students in a way they will understand. Median annual salary: $82,840 'Oral expression' importance level: 91 Family and general practitioners They are physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population. They may also refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment. Doctors need strong verbal skills. They have to be able to explain procedures and discuss test results or prescribed treatments with patients. Median annual salary: $184,390 'Oral expression' importance level: 94 Law professors They teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research. Verbal communication is an important part of being a lawyer, so these professors need to not only be able to explain ideas and concepts to students well -- but also show them how to be stronger communicators. Median annual salary: $105,250 'Oral expression' importance level: 94 Biological science professors Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research. Like all professors, they need to be comfortable speaking and be able to do it well. Median annual salary: $75,320 'Oral expression' importance level: 94 Pediatricians Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children's diseases and injuries. Like all doctors, pediatricians need to be able to ask patients the right questions and have the ability to explain procedures and discuss test results or prescribed treatments. Median annual salary: $170,300 'Oral expression' importance level: 97 Lawyers They represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. They may specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law. The ability to communicate well is crucial to any lawyer's success. They need to be able to talk with clients, argue motions, meet with judges, and question witnesses during the course of a trial. Many also have to present evidence to defend clients or prosecute defendants in criminal or civil litigation -- and how they do so, verbally, can determine the outcome of a case. Median annual salary: $115,820 'Oral expression' importance level: 97

