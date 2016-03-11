26 high-paying jobs for people who hate science

Vancouver Film School/Flickr Working as a movie director ranks low on O*NET’s science spectrum.

Many of the United States’ highest-paying jobs – such as doctors and pharmacists – are science-focused.

However, there are also plenty of jobs out there that involve little to no science at all.

Using data from the US Department of Labour, we took a look at these positions that earn over $US60,000 per year.

Science certainly isn’t everyone’s thing, but if you want to become a doctor, astronomer, or pharmacist, you’ll need to learn to like it.

Recent reporting from Busines Insider’s Andy Kiersz shows that the highest-paid position in many US locations requires a medical degree. Luckily, though, there are also plenty of high-paying jobs out there that don’t involve much science.

We combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, and looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labour Statistics website to find positions with a low “science importance” score and an average annual salary of over $US60,000.



O*NET ranks how important “using scientific rules and methods to solve problems” is in any job, assigning each a score between one and 100. Science-centric positions, such as chemists and veterinarians, rank between 80 and 100 on the spectrum, while jobs such as travel guides and musicians are under five.

While many jobs may call for a bit of science knowledge at some point, none of these positions earned a score above 20. Additionally, every position earned a mean annual salary of $US60,000 or more.

Keep reading for a look at are 26 positions a low science-importance level:

Human resources specialist: $US66,790

WOCinTech Chat/flickr Human resources specialists meet with current company employees.

Average salary: $US61,790

Science importance level: 13

First-line supervisors of correctional officers directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

First-line supervisor of correctional officers: $US68,350

First-line supervisors of correctional officers directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

Average salary: $US68,350Science importance level: 13

First-line supervisor of mechanics, installers, and repairers: $US69,320

Matt Cardy/Stringer/Getty Images A mechanic fixes a car.

First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers.

Average salary: $US69,320Science importance level: 19

Editor: $US69,480

damircudic/Getty Images An editor reads and revises work before publishing.

Editors plan, review, and revise content for publication.

Average salary: $US69,480Science importance level: 0

Property, real estate, or community-association manager: $US71,730

Joe Raedle / Getty Images A real estate manager describes a property to a potential buyer.

Property, real estate, and community association managers take care of the many aspects of residential, commercial, or industrial properties. They make sure the property is well maintained, has a nice appearance, and preserves its resale or leasing value.

Average salary: $US71,730Science importance level: 13

Technical writer: $US75,500

Shutterstock/ZoFot A technical writer earns around $US75,000 per year.

Technical writers prepare instruction manuals, how-to guides, journal articles, and other supporting documents to communicate complex and technical information more easily.

Average salary: $US75,500Science importance level: 6

Multimedia artist or animator: $US78,230

Multimedia artists and animators create animation and visual effects for television, movies, video games, and other forms of media.

Average salary: $US78,230Science importance level: 0

Real estate broker: $US78,940

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Real estate brokers discussing a property.

Real-estate brokers and sales agents help clients buy, sell, and rent properties. Although brokers and agents do similar work, brokers are licensed to manage their own real-estate businesses – while sales agents must work with a real estate broker.

Average salary: $US78,940Science importance level: 3

First-line supervisor of non-retail sales workers: $US84,600

AIGA RALEIGH/flickr A supervisor speaks to a colleague.

First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. They may perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Average salary: $US84,600Science importance level: 3

School psychologist: $US85,340

School psychologists typically diagnose and treat mental disorders, learning disabilities, and cognitive, behavioural, and emotional problems using individual, child, family, and group therapies.

Average salary: $US85,340Science importance level: 16

Athlete: $US87,030

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images A golfer tees off.

Athletes and sports competitors participate in organised, officiated sporting events to entertain spectators.

Average salary: $US87,030Science importance level: 19

Director (stage, motion pictures, television, or radio): $US89,840

Directors create motion pictures, television shows, live theatre, commercials, and other performing arts productions. They interpret a writer’s script to entertain or inform an audience. Producers also earn a similar salary.

Average salary: $US89,840Science importance level: 0

Financial examiner: $US90,310

Spencer Platt / Getty Images A financial examiner earns around $US90,000 per year.

Financial examiners ensure compliance with laws governing financial institutions and transactions. They review balance sheets, evaluate the risk level of loans, and assess bank management.

Average salary: $US90,310Science importance level: 6

Broadcast news analyst: $US91,990

Parker Knight/flickr A camera for recording live broadcasts.

Broadcast news analysts inform the public about news and events happening internationally, nationally, and locally.

Average salary: $US91,990Science importance level: 3

Securities and commodities trader: $US98,770

Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents connect buyers and sellers in financial markets. They sell securities to individuals, advise companies in search of investors, and conduct trades.

Average salary: $US98,770Science importance level: 3

Financial analyst: $US100,990

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A financial analyst meeting with clients.

Financial analysts provide guidance to businesses and individuals making investment decisions. They assess the performance of stocks, bonds, and other types of investments.

Average salary: $US100,990Science importance level: 16

Administrative law judge, adjudicator, or hearing officer: $US101,210

Wikimedia Commons A judge in court.

Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. They also determine liability, sanctions, or penalties or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

Average salary: $US101,210Science importance level: 13

Art director: $US104,590

Art directors are responsible for the visual style and images in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, and movie and television productions. They create the overall design of a project and direct others who develop artwork and layouts.

Average salary: $US104,590Science importance level: 10

Software developer (systems software): $US114,000

Hero Images/Getty Images A software developer at work.

Software developers are the creative minds behind computer programs. Some develop the applications that allow people to do specific tasks on a computer or another device, while others develop the underlying systems that run the devices or control networks.

Average salary: $US114,000Science importance level: 16

Air traffic controller: $US120,830

Air traffic controllers coordinate the movement of air traffic to ensure that aircraft stay safe distances apart.

Average salary: $US120,830Science importance level: 19

Purchasing manager: $US125,630

Purchasing managers plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services.

Average salary: $US125,630Science importance level: 6

Law professor: $US130,710

Law professors teach courses in law at the college or university level. They typically do a combination of teaching and research.

Average salary: $US130,710Science importance level: 19

Compensation and benefits manager: $US132,860

AIGA RALEIGH/flickr Managers must meet with current employees.

Compensation managers plan, develop, and oversee programs to determine how much an organisation pays its employees and how employees are paid. Benefits managers plan, direct, and coordinate retirement plans, health insurance, and other benefits that an organisation offers its employees.

Average salary: $US132,860Science importance level: 3

Sales manager: $US140,320

University of Exeter/flickr A sales manager discuss strategies with colleagues.

Sales managers direct organisations’ sales teams. They set sales goals, analyse data, and develop training programs for organisations’ sales representatives.

Average salary: $US140,320Science importance level: 16

Public relations and fundraising managers: $US141,500

Tech Hub/flickr Public relations managers oversee public events.

Public relations managers plan and direct the creation of material that will maintain or enhance the public image of their employer or client. Fundraising managers coordinate campaigns that bring in donations for their organisation.

Average salary: $US141,500Science importance level: 16

Financial manager (branch or department): $US146,830

Bold Content/flickr Financial managers earn over $US140,000 per year.

Financial managers are responsible for the financial health of an organisation. They produce financial reports, direct investment activities, and develop strategies and plans for the long-term financial goals of their organisation.

Average salary: $US146,830Science importance level: 10

