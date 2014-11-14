22 high-paying jobs for people who hate maths

Associated Press You don’t have to love maths to make a good salary.

Hate maths? Don’t worry, you can still make bank.

There are plenty of high-paying jobs you can pursue that don’t require a head for numbers.

Judges, acupuncturists, and elevator repairers are just a few occupations that the maths-averse can take up.

Did you dread maths class as a kid? If so, that feeling probably didn’t go away, and you’re likely not too keen on the idea of doing maths as a career.

Luckily, there are plenty of high-paying jobs for those who can’t stand the thought of crunching numbers and sifting through data all day.

We combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of occupations, to find positions with a median annual salary of over $US70,000 that don’t require heavy maths skills.

O*NET ranks how important “using mathematics to solve problems” is in any job, assigning each a “maths importance level” between 1 and 100. Maths-centric positions, such as mathematicians and statisticians, rank between 90 and 100 on the spectrum, while jobs such as massage therapists and actors are under 10.

Here are the highest-paying positions with a maths importance level of 31 or less.

22. Diagnostic medical sonographer

Median salary: $US73,860

Maths importance level: 28

Sonographers produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians.

21. Transportation vehicle, equipment, and systems inspector

Median salary: $US75,330

Maths importance level: 25

Inspectors are in charge of inspecting and monitoring transportation equipment, vehicles, and/or systems to ensure that they comply with regulations and safety standards.

20. Library-science teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $US75,450

Maths importance level: 28

These professors teach courses in library science at the university or graduate level. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

19. Technical writer

Median salary: $US75,500

Maths importance level: 16

These writers create technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions. Writers may also assist in laying out the publications.

18. Dental hygienist

Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images A dental hygienist.

Median salary: $US75,500

Maths importance level: 22

Hygienists clean teeth and examine oral areas and the head and neck for signs of disease. They may also educate patients on oral hygiene, take and develop X-rays, and apply fluoride or sealants.

17. Ship engineer

Median salary: $US75,710

Maths importance level: 28

These engineers supervise and coordinate activities of crews engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard a ship.

16. Power plant operator

Ashley Pon/Getty Images A Power plant operator.

Median salary: $US78,030

Maths importance level: 28

Operators control and maintain machinery to generate electric power. This title also includes auxiliary-equipment operators.

15. Elevators installer and repairer

Median salary: $US79,370

Maths importance level: 22

These workers assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

14. Stage, motion picture, television, and radio director

Median salary: $US81,610

Maths importance level: 28

Directors interpret scripts, conduct rehearsals, and direct activities of cast and technical crew for stage, motion pictures, television, or radio programs.

13. Philosophy and religion teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $US82,420

Maths importance level: 25

These professors teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology at the university or graduate level. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

12. Sociology teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $US83,310

Maths importance level: 28

These professors teach courses in sociology at the university or graduate level. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

11. History teacher, postsecondary

Median salary:$US83,990

Maths importance level: 28

These professors teach courses in human history and historiography. The title includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

10. Occupational therapist

Ben Sklar/Getty images An occupational therapist.

Median salary: $US85,350

Maths importance level: 28

OTs assess, plan, organise, and participate in rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily-living skills, as well as general independence, to people with disabilities or developmental delays.

9. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teacher, postsecondary

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel A college professor.

Median salary: $US85,450

Maths importance level: 25

These professors teach courses pertaining to the culture and development of an area, an ethnic group, or any other group, such as Latin American studies, women’s studies, or urban affairs. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

8. Clinical psychologist

Median salary: $US86,600

Maths importance level: 31

Psychologists diagnose or evaluate mental and emotional disorders of people through observations, interviews, and psychological tests. They then formulate and administer programs of treatment.

7. Political science teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $US99,480

Maths importance level: 25

These professors teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

6. Nurse midwife

ChameleonsEye /Shutterstock.com A nurse midwife.

Median salary: $US106,910

Maths importance level: 31

Nurse midwives typically diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team.

5. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Katherine Dowd A courtroom.

Median salary: $US121,130

Maths importance level: 28

Judges arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. They may sentence a defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines, determine liability of a defendant in civil cases, and perform wedding ceremonies.

4. Law teacher, postsecondary

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Median salary: $US130,710

Maths importance level: 25

Law professors teach courses in law at a university or graduate level. This title includes those primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

3. Lawyer

Richard Drew/ AP A lawyer and his client in court.

Median salary: $US144,230

Maths importance level: 28

Lawyers represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.

2. Pediatrician

Median salary: $US183,240

Maths importance level: 31

Pediatricians are physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.

1. Orthodontist

Median salary: $US225,760

Maths importance level: 31

Orthodontists examine, diagnose, and treat dental misalignments and oral-cavity anomalies.

