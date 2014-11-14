22 high-paying jobs for people who hate maths

- Hate maths? Don’t worry, you can still make bank.
- There are plenty of high-paying jobs you can pursue that don’t require a head for numbers.
- Judges, acupuncturists, and elevator repairers are just a few occupations that the maths-averse can take up.
Did you dread maths class as a kid? If so, that feeling probably didn’t go away, and you’re likely not too keen on the idea of doing maths as a career.
Luckily, there are plenty of high-paying jobs for those who can’t stand the thought of crunching numbers and sifting through data all day.
We combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of occupations, to find positions with a median annual salary of over $US70,000 that don’t require heavy maths skills.
O*NET ranks how important “using mathematics to solve problems” is in any job, assigning each a “maths importance level” between 1 and 100. Maths-centric positions, such as mathematicians and statisticians, rank between 90 and 100 on the spectrum, while jobs such as massage therapists and actors are under 10.
Here are the highest-paying positions with a maths importance level of 31 or less.
22. Diagnostic medical sonographer
Median salary: $US73,860
Maths importance level: 28
Sonographers produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians.
21. Transportation vehicle, equipment, and systems inspector
Median salary: $US75,330
Maths importance level: 25
Inspectors are in charge of inspecting and monitoring transportation equipment, vehicles, and/or systems to ensure that they comply with regulations and safety standards.
20. Library-science teacher, postsecondary
Median salary: $US75,450
Maths importance level: 28
These professors teach courses in library science at the university or graduate level. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
19. Technical writer
Median salary: $US75,500
Maths importance level: 16
These writers create technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions. Writers may also assist in laying out the publications.
18. Dental hygienist
Median salary: $US75,500
Maths importance level: 22
Hygienists clean teeth and examine oral areas and the head and neck for signs of disease. They may also educate patients on oral hygiene, take and develop X-rays, and apply fluoride or sealants.
17. Ship engineer
Median salary: $US75,710
Maths importance level: 28
These engineers supervise and coordinate activities of crews engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard a ship.
16. Power plant operator
Median salary: $US78,030
Maths importance level: 28
Operators control and maintain machinery to generate electric power. This title also includes auxiliary-equipment operators.
15. Elevators installer and repairer
Median salary: $US79,370
Maths importance level: 22
These workers assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.
14. Stage, motion picture, television, and radio director
Median salary: $US81,610
Maths importance level: 28
Directors interpret scripts, conduct rehearsals, and direct activities of cast and technical crew for stage, motion pictures, television, or radio programs.
13. Philosophy and religion teacher, postsecondary
Median salary: $US82,420
Maths importance level: 25
These professors teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology at the university or graduate level. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
12. Sociology teacher, postsecondary
Median salary: $US83,310
Maths importance level: 28
These professors teach courses in sociology at the university or graduate level. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
11. History teacher, postsecondary
Median salary:$US83,990
Maths importance level: 28
These professors teach courses in human history and historiography. The title includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
10. Occupational therapist
Median salary: $US85,350
Maths importance level: 28
OTs assess, plan, organise, and participate in rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily-living skills, as well as general independence, to people with disabilities or developmental delays.
9. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teacher, postsecondary
Median salary: $US85,450
Maths importance level: 25
These professors teach courses pertaining to the culture and development of an area, an ethnic group, or any other group, such as Latin American studies, women’s studies, or urban affairs. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
8. Clinical psychologist
Median salary: $US86,600
Maths importance level: 31
Psychologists diagnose or evaluate mental and emotional disorders of people through observations, interviews, and psychological tests. They then formulate and administer programs of treatment.
7. Political science teacher, postsecondary
Median salary: $US99,480
Maths importance level: 25
These professors teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations. The title includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
6. Nurse midwife
Median salary: $US106,910
Maths importance level: 31
Nurse midwives typically diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team.
5. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Median salary: $US121,130
Maths importance level: 28
Judges arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. They may sentence a defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines, determine liability of a defendant in civil cases, and perform wedding ceremonies.
4. Law teacher, postsecondary
Median salary: $US130,710
Maths importance level: 25
Law professors teach courses in law at a university or graduate level. This title includes those primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
3. Lawyer
Median salary: $US144,230
Maths importance level: 28
Lawyers represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.
2. Pediatrician
Median salary: $US183,240
Maths importance level: 31
Pediatricians are physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.
1. Orthodontist
Median salary: $US225,760
Maths importance level: 31
Orthodontists examine, diagnose, and treat dental misalignments and oral-cavity anomalies.
