16 high-paying jobs for people who don't want to sit at a desk all day

Jacquelyn Smith
Dental hygienistBoston Globe/Contributor/Getty ImagesDental hygienists rake in about $US34.19 an hour.

Millions of Americans sit in a cubicle, behind a computer screen, chained to their desk all day, because the vast majority of stable, high-paying professions are “office jobs.”

But a new analysis of labour market data from CareerBuilder reveals that hundreds of non-desk jobs are growing and thriving in the US. And some — even ones that don’t require a four-year degree — pay really, really well.

The data for the analysis, which was provided by Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI), CareerBuilder’s labour market data arm that pulls from more than 90 government and private resources, found that while most of the highest-paying non-desk jobs are medical professions that require a doctoral or professional degree, there are at least 170 non-desk occupations out there that pay $US15 per hour or more, on average, and do not require a bachelor’s degree.

Aaron Taube contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Dental Hygienist

Median hourly earnings: $US34.19

Job growth from 2010-2014: 9%

Elevator Installers and Repairer

Median hourly earnings: $US37.81

Job growth from 2010-2014: 6%

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Median hourly earnings: $US26.57

Job growth from 2010-2014: 14%

Rotary Drill Operator, Oil and Gas

Median hourly earnings: $US24.79

Job growth from 2010-2014: 47%

Fitness Trainer/Aerobics Instructor

Median hourly earnings: $US15.88

Job growth from 2010-2014: 8%

Electrical Power-Line Installer/Repairer

Median hourly earnings: $US30.85

Job growth from 2010-2014: 7%

Massage Therapist

Median hourly earnings: $US17.27

Job growth from 2010-2014: 17%

