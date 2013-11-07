15 High-Paying Jobs For People Who Don't Like Stress

Want a high-paying job in a low- stress environment?
We reached out to Laurence Shatkin, Ph.D., a career information expert, to find out which jobs fit the bill. Shatkin compared average salaries and stress levels of the 747 occupations identified by the U.S. Department of Labour to identify jobs with that perfect combination of high pay and low stress.
The stress tolerance for each job is a rating on a scale from
zero to 100, where a lower rating signals less stress. It measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job. The data was gathered from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network (O*NET).
Stress tolerance: 69.3
Average annual salary:$65,500
What they do: Technical writers produce instruction manuals and other supporting documents to communicate complex and technical information more easily.
Education requirements: Bachelor's degree
Stress tolerance: 69
Average annual salary: $US80,880
What they do: Art directors are responsible for the visual style and images in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, and movie and television productions.
Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or previous work experience
Stress tolerance: 67
Average salary annually: $186,320
What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.
Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, four-year dental school, and one to two years of residency training
Stress tolerance: 63.8
Average annual salary: $93,680
What they do: Actuaries analyse the financial costs of risk and uncertainty.
Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and a series of exams to become certified
Stress tolerance: 63.3
Average annual salary: $US91,860
What they do: Economists study the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services.
Education requirements: Bachelor's degree
Stress tolerance: 62.8
Average annual salary: $US99,950
What they do: Teach courses in law.
Education requirements: Bachelor's and law degrees
