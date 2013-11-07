15 High-Paying Jobs For People Who Don't Like Stress

Want a high-paying job in a low- stress environment?

We reached out to Laurence Shatkin, Ph.D., a career information expert, to find out which jobs fit the bill. Shatkin compared average salaries and stress levels of the 747 occupations identified by the U.S. Department of Labour to identify jobs with that perfect combination of high pay and low stress.

The stress tolerance for each job is a rating on a scale from

zero to 100, where a lower rating signals less stress. It measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job. The data was gathered from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and Occupational Information Network (O*NET).

Technical Writers Stress tolerance: 69.3 Average annual salary: $65,500 What they do: Technical writers produce instruction manuals and other supporting documents to communicate complex and technical information more easily. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree

Art Directors Stress tolerance: 69 Average annual salary: $US80,880 What they do: Art directors are responsible for the visual style and images in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, and movie and television productions. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or previous work experience

Orthodontists Stress tolerance: 67 Average salary annually: $186,320 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, four-year dental school, and one to two years of residency training

Actuaries Stress tolerance: 63.8 Average annual salary: $93,680 What they do: Actuaries analyse the financial costs of risk and uncertainty. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and a series of exams to become certified

Economists Stress tolerance: 63.3 Average annual salary: $US91,860 What they do: Economists study the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree

Law teachers Stress tolerance: 62.8 Average annual salary: $US99,950 What they do: Teach courses in law. Education requirements: Bachelor's and law degrees

