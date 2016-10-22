11 high-paying jobs for people who are great at time management

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images In these jobs, you’ve got to keep your eye on the time.

You can get away with a bit of procrastination in most jobs.

However, other gigs require strict time budgeting skills — and some of them pay quite well.

We looked up occupations with a median annual salary over $80,000 that requires the ability to “manage one’s own time and the time of others” on the US Department of Labour’s Occupational Information Network (O*NET).

O*NET assigns each role a “time management importance level” between 1 and 100.

Here are the jobs that earned a “time management importance” score above 70 with a median pay over $80,000 a year:

11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median salary: $82,090

Time management importance level:72

First-line supervisors of police and detectives directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

10. Information technology project managers

Median salary: $85,240

Time management importance level:72

Information technology project managers plan, initiate, and manage information technology (IT) projects.

9. Logistics managers

Median salary: $86,630

Time management importance level:75

Logistics managers plan, direct, or coordinate purchasing, warehousing, distribution, forecasting, customer service, or planning services.

8. Education administrators, postsecondary

Median salary: $88,580

Time management importance level:72

Postsecondary education administrators plan, direct, or coordinate research, instructional, student administration and services, and other educational activities at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

7. Industrial production managers

Median salary: $93,940

Time management importance level:72

Industrial production managres plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

6. Medical and health services managers

Median salary: $94,500

Time management importance level:75

Medical and health services managers plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organisations, public health agencies, or similar organisations.

5. Advertising and promotions managers

Median salary: $95,890

Time management importance level:72

Advertising and promotions managers plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or give-aways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organisation, or on an account basis.

4. Loss prevention managers

Median salary: $104,850

Time management importance level:72

Loss prevention managers plan and direct policies, procedures, or systems to prevent the loss of assets..

3. Lawyers

Median salary: $115,820

Caring importance level: 72

Lawyers represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.

2. Dentists

Median salary: $152,700

Time management importance level:72

Dentists examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

1. Chief executives

Median salary: $175,110

Time management importance level:75

Chief executives determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organisations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.