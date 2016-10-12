18 high-paying jobs for people who hate people

Not everybody is a people person.

If this sounds like you, then your best approach for finding a job could be searching for work where people skills aren’t all that necessary.

To find these jobs, we averaged data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on 974 occupations.

O*NET rates each occupation on a scale from zero to 100 on how much a job requires workers to be in contact with others and how much a job requires workers to be pleasant with others. We averaged these ratings to find which jobs had the highest overall score.

While we’re not suggesting that people who hold these positions are all standoffish, the following jobs pay on average more than AUD$72,870 a year according to O*NET, have an average required sociability score of less than 66, and therefore require minimal good-natured interaction with others:

Geological sample-test technician

Average salary: $73,682

Required sociability score: 56

They test or analyse geological samples, crude oil, or minerals to the detect the presence of petroleum, gas, or mineral deposits.

Aircraft mechanic or service technician

Average salary: $77,339

Required sociability score: 64

They diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Includes helicopter and aircraft-engine specialists.

Judicial law clerks

Average salary: $79,380

Required sociability score: 65.5

They assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents.

Poet, lyricist, or creative writer

Average salary: $79,830

Required sociability score: 52

They create original written works, such as scripts, essays, prose, poetry, or song lyrics for publication or performance.

Photonics technician

Average salary: $81,168

Required sociability score: 64

They build, install, test, or maintain optical or fibre-optic equipment, such as lasers, lenses, or mirrors, using spectrometers, interferometers, or related equipment.

Sociologist

Average salary: $97,730

Required sociability score: 65

They study human society and social behaviour by examining the groups and social institutions that people form, as well as various social, religious, political, and business organisations.

Statistician

Average salary: $106,144

Required sociability score: 64

They develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organise, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information.

Biochemists and biophysicists

Average salary: $108,847

Required sociability score: 65.5

They study the chemical and physical principles of living things and of biological processes, such as cell development, growth, heredity, and disease.

Web administrator

Average salary: $112,941

Required sociability score: 64.5

They manage web environment design, deployment, development, and maintenance activities and perform testing and quality assurance of websites and web applications.

Geoscientists — other than hydrologists or geographers

Average salary: $118,850

Required sociability score: 64.5

They study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the earth.

Remote sensing scientist or technologist

Average salary: $128,695

Required sociability score: 62

They apply remote sensing principles and methods to analyse data and solve problems in areas such as natural resource management, urban planning, or homeland security.

Environmental economist

Average salary: $131,411

Required sociability score: 58.5

They conduct economic analysis related to environmental protection and use of the natural environment, such as water, air, land, and renewable-energy resources.”

Political scientist

Average salary: $132,140

Required sociability score: 64

They study the origin, development, and operation of political systems.

Astronomer

Average salary: $137,930

Required sociability score: 60.5

They observe, research, and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.

Economist

Average salary: $144,727

Required sociability score: 57.5

They conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy.

Computer hardware engineer

Average salary: $147,563

Required sociability score: 64.5

They research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

Mathematician

Average salary: $149,139

Required sociability score: 58

They research fundamental mathematics or the application of mathematical techniques to science, management, and other fields and solve problems in various fields using mathematical methods.

