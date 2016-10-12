18 high-paying jobs for people who hate people

Not everybody is a people person.
If this sounds like you, then your best approach for finding a job could be searching for work where people skills aren’t all that necessary.
To find these jobs, we averaged data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on 974 occupations.
O*NET rates each occupation on a scale from zero to 100 on how much a job requires workers to be in contact with others and how much a job requires workers to be pleasant with others. We averaged these ratings to find which jobs had the highest overall score.
While we’re not suggesting that people who hold these positions are all standoffish, the following jobs pay on average more than AUD$72,870 a year according to O*NET, have an average required sociability score of less than 66, and therefore require minimal good-natured interaction with others:
Geological sample-test technician
Average salary: $73,682
Required sociability score: 56
They test or analyse geological samples, crude oil, or minerals to the detect the presence of petroleum, gas, or mineral deposits.
Aircraft mechanic or service technician
Average salary: $77,339
Required sociability score: 64
They diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Includes helicopter and aircraft-engine specialists.
Judicial law clerks
Average salary: $79,380
Required sociability score: 65.5
They assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents.
Poet, lyricist, or creative writer
Average salary: $79,830
Required sociability score: 52
They create original written works, such as scripts, essays, prose, poetry, or song lyrics for publication or performance.
Photonics technician
Average salary: $81,168
Required sociability score: 64
They build, install, test, or maintain optical or fibre-optic equipment, such as lasers, lenses, or mirrors, using spectrometers, interferometers, or related equipment.
Sociologist
Average salary: $97,730
Required sociability score: 65
They study human society and social behaviour by examining the groups and social institutions that people form, as well as various social, religious, political, and business organisations.
Statistician
Average salary: $106,144
Required sociability score: 64
They develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organise, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information.
Biochemists and biophysicists
Average salary: $108,847
Required sociability score: 65.5
They study the chemical and physical principles of living things and of biological processes, such as cell development, growth, heredity, and disease.
Web administrator
Average salary: $112,941
Required sociability score: 64.5
They manage web environment design, deployment, development, and maintenance activities and perform testing and quality assurance of websites and web applications.
Geoscientists — other than hydrologists or geographers
Average salary: $118,850
Required sociability score: 64.5
They study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the earth.
Remote sensing scientist or technologist
Average salary: $128,695
Required sociability score: 62
They apply remote sensing principles and methods to analyse data and solve problems in areas such as natural resource management, urban planning, or homeland security.
Environmental economist
Average salary: $131,411
Required sociability score: 58.5
They conduct economic analysis related to environmental protection and use of the natural environment, such as water, air, land, and renewable-energy resources.”
Political scientist
Average salary: $132,140
Required sociability score: 64
They study the origin, development, and operation of political systems.
Astronomer
Average salary: $137,930
Required sociability score: 60.5
They observe, research, and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.
Economist
Average salary: $144,727
Required sociability score: 57.5
They conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy.
Computer hardware engineer
Average salary: $147,563
Required sociability score: 64.5
They research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.
Mathematician
Average salary: $149,139
Required sociability score: 58
They research fundamental mathematics or the application of mathematical techniques to science, management, and other fields and solve problems in various fields using mathematical methods.
