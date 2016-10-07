5 high-paying jobs for adrenaline junkies

Philip Leara/Flickr Do you crave more risk in your job?

Some people just like to live dangerously.

But what outlets do adrenaline junkies have when it comes to their careers? Are there any occupations out there that provide a rush akin to the one you get jumping out of an aeroplane or swimming with sharks?

Business Insider recently checked with the Bureau of Labour Statistics to find out.

Writing for the BLS, Elka Torpey breaks down the top “high intensity careers” — splitting up the list into jobs designed to protect the public, occupations devoted to saving lives, and careers that feature danger and adventure.

These are five gigs that promise heart-pounding excitement and uncertainty with a median pay over $50,000 a year:

5. Explosives worker, ordnance handling expert, or blaster

Median salary: $52,140

Employment (2014): 8,100

Explosives workers detonate and transport volatile substances.

4. Police officer

Median salary: $56,810

Employment (2014): 680,000

Police officers patrol areas for signs of criminal activity, respond to calls, and arrest people suspected of breaking the law, among other things.

3. Registered nurse

Median salary: $66,640

Employment (2014)2,751,000

Registered nurses provide and coordinate patient care, educate patients and the public about various health conditions, and provide advice and emotional support to patients and their family members.

2. Detective or criminal investigator

Median salary: $79,870

Employment (2014): 116,700

Detectives visit crime scenes, interview witnesses or suspects, and conduct raids and arrests.

1. Emergency room doctor

Median salary: $187,200

Employment (2014):708,300

ER doctors are typically physicians and surgeons who treat all types of medical emergencies, from heart attacks to broken bones, and everything in between.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.