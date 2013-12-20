40 High-Paying Jobs That Don't Require A Bachelor's Degree

In today’s uncertain economy, a college education no longer guarantees you a high-paying job. But on the flip side, if you don’t want to go to college, you don’t have to — you can still get a high-paying job without abachelor’s degree.
According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the following are the 40 highest-paying jobs that don’t require workers to have a four-year college degree. Each has an annual salary of at least $US58,000.
The median annual wages listed are calculated to include hourly, weekly, and annual pay, as well as sales commissions and production bonuses. Overtime wages are not included in the data. We also provided the expected job openings through 2022 and the work experience or on-the-job training needed for a particular job.
Compared to last year’s list, newcomer jobs include makeup artists, transportation inspectors, and funeral service managers. Out of all of the jobs, registered nurses have the most projected openings through 2022 with 1,052,600 estimated positions.
Median annual wage (2012): $US58,760
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 61,600
Work experience: None
Description: Purchase machinery, equipment, tools, parts, supplies, or services necessary for the operation of an establishment.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,440
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 14,600
Work experience: None
Description: Solve technical problems. Some help engineers and scientists do research and development.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,700
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 187,100
Work experience: Five years or more
Description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,840
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 2,700
Work experience: None
Description: Represents creative occupations with a wide range of characteristics.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,960
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 80,300
Work experience: None
Description: Claims adjusters, appraisers, examiners, and investigators evaluate insurance claims.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US60,250
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 152,000
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Coordinate mechanic's activities.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US61,140
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,700
Work experience: None
Description: Control systems and do round checks to make sure everything is working properly.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US61,530
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 2,100
Work experience: None
Description: Aerospace engineering and operations technicians operate and maintain equipment used in developing, testing, and producing new aircraft and spacecraft
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,500
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,700
Work experience: None
Description: Design, create, and modify websites.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,730
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,300
Work experience: None
Description: Transport passengers.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,050
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 5,000
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and supportive services of a U.S. post office.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,250
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 49,900
Work experience: None
Description: Install or repair electrical power systems and telecommunications cables, including fibre optics.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US63,680
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,700
Work experience: None
Description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US64,450
Degree required: Postsecondary non-degree award
Projected job openings (through 2022): 300
Work experience: None
Description: Apply makeup to performers to reflect period, setting, and situation of their role.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,130
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 12,900
Work experience: None
Description: Control the systems that generate and distribute electric power.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,720
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,200
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US68,810
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 1,900
Work experience: None
Description: Set up, operate, and monitor audio, video, and digital equipment for concerts, sports events, meetings and conventions, presentations, and news conferences.
On-the-job training: Short-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US68,810
Degree required: Postsecondary non-degree award
Projected job openings (through 2022): 5,000
Work experience: None
Description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US69,069
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,100
Work experience: None
Description: Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US69,300
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 150,200
Work experience: Five years or more
Description: Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers run establishments that produce crops, livestock, and dairy products.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US70,180
Degree required: Associate's degree
Projected job openings (through 2022): 7,200
Work experience: None
Description: Use a scanner to create images of various areas of a patient's body. They prepare radioactive drugs and administer them to patients undergoing the scans.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US71,690
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,600
Work experience: None
Description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US73,280
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 14,400
Work experience: None
Description: Fly and navigate aeroplanes or helicopters.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US74,300
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 27,700
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of Federal, State, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US74,990
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 2,300
Work experience: None
Description: Move control rods, start and stop equipment, monitor and adjust controls, and record data in logs.
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US76,650
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,000
Work experience: None
Description: Elevator installers and repairers install, fix, and maintain elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and other lifts.
On-the-job training: Apprenticeship
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US78,270
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 35,700
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Coordinate activities of members of police force.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Median annual wage (2012): $US81,830
Degree required: High school diploma or equivalent
Projected job openings (through 2022): 29,100
Work experience: Five years or more
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations.
On-the-job training: None
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.