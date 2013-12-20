40 High-Paying Jobs That Don't Require A Bachelor's Degree

In today’s uncertain economy, a college education no longer guarantees you a high-paying job. But on the flip side, if you don’t want to go to college, you don’t have to — you can still get a high-paying job without abachelor’s degree.

According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the following are the 40 highest-paying jobs that don’t require workers to have a four-year college degree. Each has an annual salary of at least $US58,000.

The median annual wages listed are calculated to include hourly, weekly, and annual pay, as well as sales commissions and production bonuses. Overtime wages are not included in the data. We also provided the expected job openings through 2022 and the work experience or on-the-job training needed for a particular job.

Compared to last year’s list, newcomer jobs include makeup artists, transportation inspectors, and funeral service managers. Out of all of the jobs, registered nurses have the most projected openings through 2022 with 1,052,600 estimated positions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.