Search

20 fast-growing, high-paying jobs where you only need an associate’s degree

Madison Hoff
MRI tech looking at scans from Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  • Some jobs typically need an associate’s degree, such as respiratory therapists.
  • That occupation makes above the median annual wage and is projected to see 31,100 new jobs from 2020 to 2030.
  • The following are 20 jobs that are projected to grow over the decade, pay at least the median annual wage, and typically require an associate’s degree.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.
20. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians
Mechanical engineer plans
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 2,300       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US58,230 ($AU80,507)

On-the-job training:None

19. Radiation therapists
Woman receiving radiation therapy treatments for breast cancer stock photo
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 1,600       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US86,850 ($AU120,077)

On-the-job training: None

18. Broadcast technicians
Rofessional sound and video engineer working in digital recording, broadcasting, editing tv studio
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 3,200       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US43,570 ($AU60,239)

On-the-job training: Short-term on-the-job training

17. Avionics technicians
Avionics technician
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 2,100       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US67,840 ($AU93,794)

On-the-job training: None

16. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians
Workers talking in a factory
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 2,800       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US57,320 ($AU79,249)

On-the-job training: None

15. Chemical technicians
Two scientists working in a laboratory
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 3,300       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US49,820 ($AU68,880)

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

14. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Woman checking a sample of water
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 3,600       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US46,850 ($AU64,774)

On-the-job training: None

13. Medical equipment repairers
Computer monitors for surgery
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 3,900       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US51,610 ($AU71,355)

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

12. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
MRI tech looking at scans from Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 3,400       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US74,690 ($AU103,265)

On-the-job training: None

11. All other calibration technologists and technicians and engineering technologists and technicians, except drafters
Calibration tool
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 4,100       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US64,190 ($AU88,748)

On-the-job training: None

This is a catchall title that includes calibration technologists and technicians and photonics technicians.

10. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Doctor doing a heart ultrasound
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 4,700       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US59,100 ($AU81,710)

On-the-job training: None

9. All other life, physical, and social science technicians
Scientists working in a lab
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 5,800       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US52,460 ($AU72,530)

On-the-job training: None

This is a catchall title that includes quality control analysts and remote sensing technicians. 

8. Computer network support specialists
Computer user support
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 14,200       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US65,450 ($AU90,490)

On-the-job training: None

7. Occupational therapy assistants
Occupational therapy
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 15,600    

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US62,940 ($AU87,019)

On-the-job training: None

6. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Sonographer
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 14,400       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US75,920 ($AU104,965)

On-the-job training: None

5. Radiologic technologists and technicians
MRI exam
Two technicians set up a patient for an MRI scan. BSIP/Universal Images Group/ Getty Images
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 18,300       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US61,900 ($AU85,582)

On-the-job training: None

4. Dental hygienists
Dental hygienists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 23,100       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US77,090 ($AU106,583)

On-the-job training: None

3. Respiratory therapists
Respiratory therapist
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 31,100       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US62,810 ($AU86,840)

On-the-job training: None

2. Physical therapist assistants
Physical therapist therapy
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 33,200       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US59,770 ($AU82,637)

On-the-job training: None

1. Paralegals and legal assistants
Paralegal writing document
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 41,400       

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US52,920 ($AU73,166)

On-the-job training: None

How we ranked the above occupations
Some jobs typically need an associate’s degree, such as paralegals or physical therapy assistants.

Insider was interested in looking at jobs that not only pay at least the median annual wage but are projected to grow over the decade. To do this, we took the geometric mean of median annual wages in 2020 and projected employment growth from 2020 to 2030. Both of these datasets come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. We focused on jobs that are projected to see employment growth over the decade and that pay at least $US41,950 ($AU57,999), or the median annual wage in 2020 per BLS data.

After ranking that list based on the geometric mean, where a higher value meant a higher spot in the ranking, we filtered out jobs so only those that typically need an associate’s degree for entry were left. This educational requirements data is also from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The above occupations are all ones that typically require an associate’s degree, are projected to see some kind of growth over the decade, and pay at least $US41,950 ($AU57,999).

We also included on-the-job training for each occupation. Many of the 20 jobs above, however, don’t require on-the-job training. BLS writes that those that don’t need this kind of training mean “there is no additional occupation-specific training or preparation typically required to attain competency in the occupation.”

The most recent employment projections use 2020 as the base year, when the pandemic devastated employment across industries in the US. That means the employment projections were also affected.

“Many industries are expected to experience cyclical recoveries in the earlier part of the projections decade as industry output and employment normalize, returning to their long-term growth patterns,” BLS wrote in a news release. “Projected robust growth for industries in which employment fell in 2020 also is projected to result in strong growth for the occupations employed by those industries.” 

About the Author
Madison Hoff