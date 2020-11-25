Industries like healthcare, tech, and education are poised to add a lot of high-paying jobs in the next decade. We found how to break into those fields.

Maskot/Getty Images Software developer is one of the best jobs of the future.

Business Insider recently found 30 high-paying jobs that were poised for strong growth based on employment projections for between 2019 and 2029 and median wages in 2019.

The occupations at the top of our list fall into five main industries, all of which require different education, certifications, and skills.

We took an in-depth look at the various paths to getting into these industries, according to career experts, an economist, and career sites.

Bianca Banuelos, who comes from a family of nurses, studied to become a certified nursing assistant while applying to nursing school at Ventura Training Institute, a vocational school in Southern California created by the registered nurse Jannet Wharton.

She was also doing research in endocrinology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles but wanted to work more with patients, so she decided to become a certified nursing assistant.

Though Banuelos initially wanted to try a job outside nursing but still within healthcare, she ultimately decided to follow in her family’s footsteps. It just so happens that this occupation is one that is expected to grow faster than most jobs in the US over the next decade.

Though the pandemic is affecting employment across all industries, some industries are expected to grow over the next decade based on pre-pandemic data. If you are thinking about which kind of career you want, you may want to look at the education background and the skills you will need to succeed in industries with high-paying, high-growth occupations.

We recently ranked the top 30 jobs of the future, based on Labour Department projections for how they’re set to grow over the next decade and how well they pay. You can check out the full ranking here.

According to Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) projections, the top 30 jobs on our ranking are set to collectively add as many as 2.3 million jobs between 2019 and 2029.

Most of the occupations on our ranking fell into five industries and categories: healthcare, tech, education, professional services, and skilled trades. We took a deep dive into the educational and experience requirements needed to get started in each of those sectors, along with why they’re poised to see such strong growth in the next decade.

These are the jobs of the future â€” and how to get them.

