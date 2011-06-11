A New Section Of New York's "High Line" Just Opened -- Here's Where To Eat Nearby

Julie Zeveloff
high line

Photo: Flickr

The newest section of Manhattan’s elevated High Line park opened this week, just in time for the massive heat wave that hit New York City.The park now runs from Gansevoort Street to W. 30th Street, providing visitors with stunning uptown and river views.

If strolling along the former railroad track gets your stomach rumbling, don’t worry. There are plenty of good eats nearby.

We’ve rounded up the best spots to eat and drink near the park (via Zagat).

Bill's Bar and Burger

22 Ninth Ave., near 13th St.

Food score: 20

This new meatpacking joint has a dive bar feel but top-notch burgers.

Colicchio & Sons

85 10th Ave., between 15th and 16th streets

Food score: 20

American cuisine from Top Chef's Tom Colicchio.


Cookshop

156 10th Ave., near 20th St.Food score: 20

This Chelsea restaurant is known for its use of organic ingredients and superb brunch menu.

La Luncheonette

130 10th Ave., between 10th & 11th avenues

Food score: 21

A far-west French bistro with reasonable prices.

Tía Pol

205 10th Ave., between 22nd and 23rd streets

Food score: 21

This tiny Spanish tapas bar gets rave reviews.

The Standard Grill

848 Washington St., between Little W. 12th and 13th streets

Food score: 21

The Standard Hotel's indoor/outdoor dining room serves New American cuisine.

Pastis

9 Ninth Ave., near Little W. 12th St.

Food score: 21

A French brasserie in the meatpacking district.

Co.

230 Ninth Ave., near 24th St.

Food score: 22

Communal tables and 'couture pizza' abound at this Chelsea eatery.

Artichoke Basille's Pizza

114 10th Ave., at 17th St.

Food score: 23

The signature artichoke slice at this Staten Island transplant may be this pizzeria's best known dish, but we prefer the regular slice.

Trestle on Tenth

242 10th Ave., near 24th St.

Food score: 23

This American eatery near the High Line has Swiss accents and an extensive wine list.

Red Cat

227 10th Ave., between 23rd and 24th streets

Food score: 24

A hip Mediterranean eatery just steps from the High Line.

Txikito

240 Ninth Ave., between 24th and 25th streets

Food score: 24

Top-rated tapas at this tiny, wood-paneled eatery in Chelsea.


Morimoto

88 10th Ave., between 15th and 16th streets

Food score: 25

One of the best sushi restaurants in New York, from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Del Posto

85 10th Ave., between 15th & 16th streets

Food score: 26

A luxe Italian Batali/Bastianich offering under the High Line.

More interested in architecture than eating?

Check out the fancy new developments going up over the newest section of the High Line >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.