Take A Stroll Through New York City's #1 Date Destination, The High Line

HowAboutWe, an online dating site that matches people based on their date preferences, recently unveiled an interactive map detailing how America’s singles date offline. Based on more than one million dates posted on the website, the map broke down dating behaviour based on cities and activity. And as it turns out, the number one date spot in New York City based on the HowAboutWe data was Manhattan’s High Line.



Also making an appearances on the list were Central Park, the Met, the Brooklyn Brewery, and Brooklyn Bowl.

The first section of the High Line opened back in 2009, and has become a huge hit with locals and tourists alike for its smart design, gorgeous flora and the slew of restaurants and bars that have opened nearby. The final section of the park, which runs from 30th to 34th Streets along the city’s far west side, is slated to open in spring 2014.

It’s a little chilly to visit the raised park now (although it is open daily from 7:30 to 5), but if you’re feeling ambitious, grab a hot chocolate in nearby Chelsea Market and head to the park for a stroll. Or wait to make a date there until spring.

We visited the park during the warm weather; click through to take a tour for some romantic inspiration.

