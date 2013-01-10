Take A Stroll Through New York City's #1 Date Destination, The High Line

Megan Willett, Robert Libetti
High Line, people strolling, happy, flowers

HowAboutWe, an online dating site that matches people based on their date preferences, recently unveiled an interactive map detailing how America’s singles date offline. Based on more than one million dates posted on the website, the map broke down dating behaviour based on cities and activity. And as it turns out, the number one date spot in New York City based on the HowAboutWe data was Manhattan’s High Line.

Also making an appearances on the list were Central Park, the Met, the Brooklyn Brewery, and Brooklyn Bowl. 

The first section of the High Line opened back in 2009, and has become a huge hit with locals and tourists alike for its smart design, gorgeous flora and the slew of restaurants and bars that have opened nearby. The final section of the park, which runs from 30th to 34th Streets along the city’s far west side, is slated to open in spring 2014.

It’s a little chilly to visit the raised park now (although it is open daily from 7:30 to 5), but if you’re feeling ambitious, grab a hot chocolate in nearby Chelsea Market and head to the park for a stroll. Or wait to make a date there until spring.

We visited the park during the warm weather; click through to take a tour for some romantic inspiration.

The main High Line Park entrance is at Gansevoort St. and Washington St. in the trendy Meatpacking District.

A view of the park from Gansevoort Plaza.

Entrance at Gansevoort.

The Gansevoort Woodlands and the Standard Hotel.

A bench near 14th Street, looking toward the Hudson River.

The underpass under the Standard Hotel.

Looking out at the Hudson River.

View of the Meatpacking District and New Jersey.

Promenade and sundeck near 16th Street.

Foot bath along the sundeck.

Foot bath Along The Sundeck

Taking a stroll.

Bleachers overlooking 10th Avenue.

View of 10th Avenue.

View near 20th Street and 10th Avenue.

View near 20th Street and 10th Avenue.

High Line bird-feeders.

More real estate for the birds.

A bird taking advantage of the feeders.

High Line flora in full bloom.

Bleachers near 23rd Street.

Meadow and seating area near 23rd Street.

Building near 26th Street.

The original subway tracks.

A bench near 26th Street.

Looking out at 10th Avenue.

The final part of the park is still being developed.

It's slated to open in the spring of 2014.

Need to find someone to take?

LOOKING FOR LOVE: The Pros And Cons Of 10 Online Dating Sites >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.